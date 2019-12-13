Salma Hayek, 53, Claims To Have Never Done Botox Or Fillers In New Interview

It looks like Salma Hayek’s age-defying beauty is all-natural. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Like A Boss actress said that she has never had botox or fillers. Salma added that she had been looking forward to getting those procedures done to play her character, a high-powered businesswoman named Claire, but a scheduling conflict made it impossible.

“I was so excited to do it because I’ve never done it. I wanted to see what happens,” she said.

The 53-year-old actress later explained that she had booked a subsequent movie that required her to be as natural as possible, so she couldn’t appear on set with the after-effects of botox and fillers.

Although she had wanted to see the effects that botox would have had on her, the actress admitted that landing the movie role may have saved her from becoming addicted to these non-surgical beauty treatments.

Salma’s recent photo from the set of Like A Boss shows that the lack of botox and fillers did not make her character look any less convincing in terms of her appearance. In the shot, she posed for a selfie next to her co-star, Tiffany Haddish, and looked like a bombshell in a red wig. Her skin looks smooth and poreless in the photo, with her dark eye makeup effectively conveying the villainous nature of her character.

During the interview with ET, Salma revealed that they gave her veneers to change her appearance and she’s showing them off in the photo with her radiant smile. She joked about the size of her teeth in the caption and they look noticeably larger than Tiffany’s

The Mexican-born, Oscar-nominated actress didn’t share any information about her actual beauty treatments with ET. But she did give readers some details about her skin care routine in a 2017 article from The New York Times. In it, she shared that her beauty tips have been sourced from the wisdom of her grandmother. Salma divulged that her very DIY approach to beauty has one cardinal rule: she never washes her face in the morning.

“My grandmother taught me that at night your skin replenishes all the things you lost during the day. Also, if I cleanse very well at night, why would it be dirty when I wake up?” she said.

So, instead of using a face wash after she wakes up, Salma sprays her face with a rosewater mist before moisturizing her skin. She also said that she uses a mixture of rosewater and coconut water to take off her makeup.