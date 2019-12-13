Kylie Jenner’s Daughter Stormi Wears Her Lipstick In Adorable New Video

Stormi Webster may be in for a future at Kylie Cosmetics — and that’s not just because her mother, Kylie Jenner, is the founder. In a super-cute new video, Kylie filmed her 22-month-old daughter putting on lipstick and giggling in the mirror.

In the sweet Instagram video, baby Stormi sat on a vanity table and concentrated hard as she swiped mauve-colored lip kit lipstick onto her lips in the mirror. She smacked her lips together, appearing to taste the gloss. With her hair in curls, the little girl admired her reflection and declared, “Happy!”

When Kylie laughed, Stormi dissolved into giggles.

“You’re happy?” Kylie repeated. “You’ve got it in your teeth, baby.”

Indeed, Stormi had the lip color all across her teeth, as well as around her mouth and on her chin.

She looked at herself in the mirror once again, this time pausing before she put the lipstick on. Stormi then turned around and looked at her mom, flashing a huge grin on her face.

When she went back to admire her artwork in the mirror, Stormi opened her mouth. She then turned to her mother with the same expression on her face.

The cute video was popular with Kylie’s 153 milli0n Instagram followers, racking up more than 9 million views at the time of this writing. Fans and celebs alike immediately commented on the clip.

“I miss that little laugh,” commented Sofia Richie, Kylie’s friend and Scott Disick’s girlfriend.

“Stormi makes my heart melt,” wrote a fan.

“I want a kid this cute,” said another follower.

“My god she’s precious,” remarked another user.

While it seems like Stormi may be following in her mom’s footsteps, it’s possible that she was just copying how her aunt, Kendall Jenner, applied her makeup in a new Keeping Up with the Kardashians teaser.

Loading...

In that footage, Kendall, who was dressing up as Kylie, sported a long, wavy, cotton candy-colored wig as she imitated one of her sister’s makeup tutorials on camera. At first, she “lined” her lips by applying a nude-colored lipstick all around her mouth, making it as over-exaggerated and messy as possible.

She then swiped a holiday-red color across her upper lip, which looked more like a mustache than a smudge of gloss.

At one point, Kendall just swiped the bright red gloss straight across her teeth and cracked up. The move even caused the producer behind the camera to laugh.

It looks like Stormi takes after both Kylie and Kendall.