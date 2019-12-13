Johnny Galecki Announces ‘The Griswolds’ Is Now In Production With HBO With Instagram Post

'The Griswolds' will be available on HBO's upcoming streaming service, HBO Max.

Get ready for the continued antics of the Griswolds as HBO plans to bring the bumbling family back to life one more time, according to

Johnny Galecki, who posted details to his Instagram account recently.

The half-hour single-camera comedy will be based on the National Lampoon’s Vacation series, of which Galecki once starred. Galecki is more recently known for his role as Leonard Hofstadter in all 12 seasons of CBS’s The Big Bang Theory. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Galecki is also currently starring in ABC’s The Conners, in his long-standing role of David Healey. However, he has also placed the role of Rusty in the 1989 movie, National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

The news originally broke with Deadline and Galecki then shared the details to his fans via his official Instagram account.

“Another announcement coming at you from #alcidebavaproductions,” Galecki wrote. “Couldn’t be more excited! XO!”

Titled The Griswolds and written by Tim Hobert (The Middle), Galecki along with his Alcide Bava Productions and Warner Bros. TV will also be involved in the production. Hobert will also executive produce alongside Bava’s Galecki and Holly Brown. Cory Wood will produce The Griswolds.

The production will be shown on HBO Max which is HBO’s new streaming service. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the service is also producing the upcoming Travis Fimmel series, Raised by Wolves. HBO Max will be available from May of 2020 and will not only draw from HBO and Warner Bros. but include other third party content providers as well.

HBO’s latest installment will follow the Griswolds at home in a suburb of modern Chicago. So far, there is no news on who will be cast in pivotal roles. Chevy Chase and Beverly D’Angelo have previously starred in all of the movies as the heads of the Griswold family, Clark and Ellen. However, their children have been played by different actors over the years. As yet, it is unclear whether Chase and D’Angelo will be involved in the HBO Max production.

The National Lampoon‘s series see five movies having been produced so far between 1983 and 2015. However, the series was an original concept that started out as a short story, Vacation ’59, by John Hughes that was published in the National Lampoon magazine. Since then, the hapless Griswolds and their determination to have fun as a family during their ill-fated vacations have caught the imagination of viewers.

As yet, no premiere date has been announced by HBO Max regarding The Griswolds.