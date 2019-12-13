WWE News: Former Champion Doesn’t Want To Be Inducted By Himself Into Hall Of Fame

The former WWE superstar knows he had help getting to where he did.

It is the goal of many to end up in the WWE Hall of Fame, but not a lot of them hope that they don’t go in on their own. Sean “X-Pac” Waltman was inducted this year as a member of D-Generation X and will go in again in 2020 as a member of the New World Order (nW0), but what about on his own? The former multi-time champion has actually said that he has no desire to ever be inducted into the Hall as a solo superstar.

As reported by Wrestling Inc., Waltman recently spoke with AfterBuzz TV (via YouTube) about going into the WWE Hall of Fame a second time. He had a successful career as a singles wrestler and even had a number of different gimmicks such as the 1-2-3 Kid, to go along with X-Pac and Sixx-Pac.

When asked if he wished to be inducted on his own, Waltman surprisingly said that he was happy with how things were happening for him.

“I have no desire whatsoever to stand up on that stage by myself and be inducted as a [singles wrestler]. To be a part of something bigger and greater than yourself is just an amazing feeling to me, and I don’t need that. I don’t need ‘me, me, me,’ what about me? I got plenty of me. I’m just happy to be a part of something greater than me.”

Talking about how he learned about his second induction, Waltman said he received a phone call from Mark Carrano, which used to be a bad thing as it usually meant “you did something.” He noted that while it is huge to go into the WWE Hall of Fame twice, “back-to-back years is ridiculous.”

Waltman added that he was touched to be going in again so soon and that he would be joined by other members of one of the most popular stables in wrestling history.

The announcement of Batista and the nWo going into the Hall of Fame for the 2020 class is huge as they’re both headliners. While the nWo ballooned to numerous members over the years, the group getting inducted will be the original group of Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and X-Pac — aka Sixx-Pac during his time in WCW.

Waltman is looking forward to being able to thank more people for all of the things he has done in his career. He was able to thank some during D-Generation X’s induction for the WWE Hall of Fame earlier this year, but there are many others who deserve gratitude. In 2020, the nWo will be inducted, which means some of the biggest troublemakers in wrestling history will be those who are extremely grateful.