‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Bares Cleavage In Pink Bra: ‘I Keep It Sweet Up Top’

Maitland Ward proved she could be both naughty and nice in a recent Instagram post, and her followers on the popular social media platform appreciated the mixed outfit.

In the picture, the adult film star sat atop a bed with a yellow-and-gray patterned blanket with a small folded white comforter across the end. She lounged with her hands behind her, showing off her stylish red manicure and her toned arms and shoulders. The Boy Meets World star wore a light pink pushup bra with lace accents, which left plenty of her ample cleavage bare.

The actress’s flat stomach and curves were on display as she spread her legs and showed off a tiny pair of black lacy panties, which she paired with shiny thigh-high boots in the same color that zipped up the insides. Ward wore her shoulder-length red hair parted down the middle with a small flip at the bottom. Black eyeliner and mascara made the former soap opera star’s striking blue eyes pop, and hot pink lipstick filled in her shapely lips. Ward highlighted her high cheekbones with a generous swipe of pink blush. She looked straight at the camera with a small half-smile.

In her caption, the actress noted how she could look sweet up top but a little naughtier with the bottom half of her ensemble. Within the first hour, after she posted, over 25,000 Instagram users hit the “like” button showing their appreciation. Additionally, more than 670 people also left an encouraging message for the star of Vixen Media Group. Many of the 42-year-old star’s followers agreed that the look was straight fire, and they expressed that opinion with a ton of flame emoji.

“Now that’s inviting! Awesome eye contact” gushed one pleased fan.

“You look very attractive — such beautiful curves and shapes. You will never be old, you got a beautiful heart,” noted a second admirer, who peppered the comment with various heart and wink emoji.

“We need a boy meets world parody,” suggested a third fan, who would appreciate seeing a grow-up version of the popular 1990s television series in which Ward played Rachel McGuire.

“Open invitation love you got it sweet all over. Attractive. Attractive, you are gorgeously beautiful, love,” a fourth follower wrote, complete with a red lips emoji.

The Inquisitr previously reported that Ward shared a post wearing an electric blue dress and holding silver mylar balloons to celebrate hitting 1 million followers on Instagram. The actress recently gained renewed interest in her work when she released her first adult feature film, Drive.