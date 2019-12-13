Ariel Winter Looks Smoking-Hot In A Tight White Dress

Modern Family star Ariel Winter shared a photo with her 4.1 million Instagram followers in which she looked absolutely gorgeous. The brunette bombshell rocked a tight white dress that highlighted her curves to perfection.

The picture was so simple it allowed Ariel’s natural beauty to truly shine. In the shot, the brunette beauty posed in front of a plain white wall. She rocked a white dress that appeared to be crafted from a silky material. The dress had spaghetti straps, and though the details of the front weren’t completely visible since Ariel’s body was angled to the side, it looked to have a cowl neckline.

Ariel’s cleavage wasn’t visible from the particular angle of the shot, but the form-fitting dress clung to her curves, showing off her toned physique. The photo was cropped just under Ariel’s hips, so fans weren’t able to tell just how short the dress was, or whether it showcased her legs.

The bombshell’s hair was down in tousled curls with a center part. Her eye makeup was done in a seductive smoky eye with shades of gold and bronze, and she had a neutral peach gloss on her lips. Ariel’s skin looked flawless in the snap and appeared to glow under the lights, from the tip of her nose to her upper arms.

A delicate tattoo was visible on one of her wrists in the picture. Ariel gazed off in the distance for the photo, not making eye contact with the camera, but she still managed to look stunning.

The actress didn’t provide much context for the snap, as she only included two emoji as the caption of the post and nothing else. However, her fans still loved it, and the post racked up over 10,500 likes within just 18 minutes.

Many of her followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the Modern Family star’s sizzling look and to shower her with praise.

“Nice outfit Ariel you look really stunning in it,” one fan commented.

“I thought you looked really hot in last night’s episode,” another follower, who was evidently a fan of the show, said.

Another fan waxed poetic in the comment section.

“Every new picture of you is as fresh and lovely as the first. I hope you always bring our hearts joy with your lovely and beautiful smile,” they wrote.

“So perfect,” another fan simply added.

Ariel seems to be a huge fan of white satin mini dresses lately. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the actress shared a snap in which she wore a white satin mini dress with short sleeves and a V-neckline that flaunted her cleavage.