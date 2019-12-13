WWE News: Charlotte Flair Reveals Issues With Current Position In Company

Charlotte Flair appeared on the latest edition of WWE‘s After the Bell podcast, where she and Corey Graves discussed comments that he made about her recent booking on Monday Night Raw.

Graves recently took to social media to say that Flair was going through the motions at the moment, which prompted many of the Friday Night SmackDown announcer’s followers to criticize him. However, as quoted by Sportskeeda, Flair appears to agree with his assessment and believes that she’s the victim of her own monumental success.

“The one thing about me and my character is I’m consistent. I’m never injured. Does not being injured also hurt me? I don’t know. My character is consistent, so instead of getting angry or frustrated [with booking], I have to look at myself too and go, ‘Wait, this is just the story right now. Not everything can be main event.'”

Flair is a 10-time Women’s Champion, so she’s clearly held in high regard by WWE management. In recent months, however, Becky Lynch has been dominating the division and she doesn’t appear to be in any danger of losing the Raw Women’s Championship any time soon. For the time being, the main-event slot in the division is firmly occupied.

Flair and Lynch recently formed a tag team and will challenge The Kabuki Warriors — Asuka and Kairi Sane — for the Women’s Tag Team Championships at this weekend’s TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs pay-per-view. Should the pair win the titles, they’ll add a lot of prestige to a tag division that’s fairly new and barely established.

However, Flair doesn’t want to be involved in the tag team division, though. During the interview, she told Graves that she thrives as a solo heel and that she doesn’t need to form alliances with her fellow superstars.

“I felt like I have built this character that I don’t need friends,” she said. “You see Charlotte thinking she’s above everyone. I feel like that’s the disconnect.”

Flair has been making the transition toward a babyface character since partnering up with Lynch, but judging by her comments, the multi-time Women’s Champion would rather portray a villain on WWE television.

Flair also defended WWE’s booking of its women’s division, which some critics believe has been an afterthought in the second half of 2019. According to the former champion, it’s up to the ladies to create a buzz in their matches and storyline that propels them into a more prominent role on the card.