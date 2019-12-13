54-Year-Old Elizabeth Hurley Stuns In Cleavage-Flaunting Blazer

Fifty-four-year-old Elizabeth Hurley stunned her Instagram followers with a sizzling triple update in which she rocked a business chic look with a sexy twist. In the caption of her post, the brunette bombshell mentioned that she was in New York City discussing Marvel’s Runaways, a television show she is on the cast of.

In the snap, Elizabeth sat on a gray couch and shared a closely-cropped perspective. The babe wore a pair of gray pants with a subtle tweed print on them, and a matching blazer. Rather than layering a blouse or something with a bit more coverage underneath the blazer, though, she opted to add a bit of sex appeal to the look and flaunt some of her cleavage. She kept the rest of her look simple, adding a pair of sparkling earrings and opting not to wear a necklace to distract from her cleavage. The actress rocked a soft pink gloss on her lips as she smiled for the camera, and her stunning blue eyes were done in a subtle smoky style. Elizabeth’s brunette locks, meanwhile, were down in a smooth and sleek blowout.

While the first snap was more intimate, the second image was a photo taken of Elizabeth on the red carpet. Sirius XM and Pandora logos were visible on the white wall behind her, and she again smiled for the camera as she showed off her incredible body.

The third and final image appeared to be another professionally shot photo, with Elizabeth looking gorgeous in front of a solid blue background. A hint of black was visible at the neckline of her blazer, suggesting that the star may have been wearing a black bra underneath the business chic look.

Elizabeth’s followers couldn’t get enough of the smoking-hot triple Instagram update, and the post received over 54,000 likes within just nine hours. Many of the brunette beauty’s followers took to the comment section to share their thoughts on the look, which was a bit of a departure from her normal glamorous vibe.

“You look sensational,” one follower commented.

Another fan found himself unable to tear his eyes away from certain parts of Elizabeth’s anatomy, and said, “hehe I’m supposed to be looking at your lovely eyes (apparently) but can’t help admiring the cleavage.”

Loading...

“One of the most classic women ever,” a third Instagram user added.

“You go girl… you are looking stunning in That outfit,” a fourth admirer said.

Though her look was fairly natural in this particular update, Elizabeth also isn’t afraid to go bold with her outfit and makeup choices. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the bombshell shared a snap in which she rocked a tight pink dress and shimmering eye makeup. She posed in front of a wall that almost looked like a disco ball in the glittering dress.