‘The Walking Dead’: Melissa McBride Is Still Surprised Her Character Has Lasted So Long

Carol Peletier started off meek and mild in 'The Walking Dead.' However, the character has grown significantly since Season 1.

When The Walking Dead premiered 10 seasons ago on AMC, Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) was a feeble character. However, over the years, this character has developed into a literal killing machine. If viewers were surprised Carol made it so far after her delicate beginning, so too is the actor who plays her, according to Comic Book.

Initially, in Season 1 of The Walking Dead, Carol’s character was under the thumb of her husband, Ed (Adam Minarovich). A controlling man who struck out at his wife whenever she stepped out of line, many viewers expected her to be an expendable character.

However, after her husband died, Carol began to flourish. In fact, at one point in the zombie apocalypse series, Carol managed to almost single-handedly destroy the community of Terminus and set her friends free. In Season 10, her character continues to be strong and — seemingly — invincible.

Speaking recently at the German Comic-Con Dortmund, McBride revealed that she had no clue her character would survive the first season, let alone nine more. However, she is very thankful for the opportunity for her character’s growth.

“No, I had no idea,” Mcbride said.

“I didn’t think she would last for three episodes, her first season. And then I wasn’t sure that she’d survive the second season. And then we have the tenth season … well, I can’t talk about that. In the ninth season, I didn’t think she would… you never know! So I’m extremely surprised. But I’m not surprised.”

Jackson Lee Davis / AMC

Currently, in The Walking Dead, Carol has become embroiled in a dispute with the antagonistic group, the Whisperers. Their leader, Alpha (Samantha Morton), killed Carol’s adoptive son, Henry (Matt Lintz), and had his head mounted on a spike along with other members of the community.

As a result of this, Carol seems determined to bring down the leader and her group. However, as yet, this has not come to fruition. In fact, the midseason finale for Season 10 showed Carol along with others trapped in a cave, surrounded by walkers. As to whether or not this group escapes remains to be seen and viewers will have to tune in when The Walking Dead returns in order to find out more.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Season 10 of The Walking Dead is set to return in February, 2020.