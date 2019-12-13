Lindsey Pelas Shows Off Voluptuous Cleavage In Plunging Green Dress

On Thursday, December 12, model Lindsey Pelas gave fans a peek at her favorite assets on her Instagram story, posting several videos of herself sporting a risqué green dress that flaunted her ample chest.

In the first video, Lindsey posed for the camera as “Won’t Bite” by Doja Cat featuring Smino blasted in the background. She sang along to the song as she tilted her head, making sure the camera got multiple angles of her face and body. She appeared to be at a photo shoot.

The 28-year-old model wore a kelly-green dress with a neckline so deeply cut that her voluptuous bust almost spilled out of the V-neck. The long-sleeved frock was ruched at the neckline, which only accentuated her cleavage even more.

Her platinum blond locks tumbled down her shoulders in waves, cascading into curls at the bottom. The roots of her hair showed her natural brunette hue, which gave her mane an ombre effect. Her dark brows were shaped and groomed, and she appeared to wear dark, false lashes that fanned out and made her blue eyes pop.

She wore a champagne color on her eyelids, which emphasized her tanned skin. Her lips were lined with a brown liner, then filled in with a pink gold shade.

She used an Instagram filter in which Cupid’s arrows were stuck to her face, and her cheeks appeared rouged.

In the second video in which she wore the plunging green dress, Lindsey held the camera high up and to the side so her 9 million Instagram followers could get a full-body glimpse at her ensemble. This side view enabled fans to see the full scope of the skintight frock, which came up past her thighs. The model was sitting on a black stool, and sat with her long, sun-kissed legs close together. The pink background only further emphasized her bright, verdant dress.

“Hey guys, we’re getting punchy,” she said to the camera.

Elsewhere on her Instagram story, Lindsey shared a video before she got into the outfit. In that clip, she sat in a white, fluffy bathrobe that also revealed a plunging neckline. She rocked the Top Summer Look Instagram filter for the video, which made her skin appear even more tan and her teeth appear blindingly white.

Here, fans could also get a deeper glimpse at her lips, which were heavily lined and seemed to be brushed with a more cocoa gloss than in the other videos.