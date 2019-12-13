Ashley Alexiss Spreads Legs In Tight Liquid Leggings & Mac Miller T-Shirt For Sultry New Shot

Ashley Alexiss is showing off her killer fashion sense in another gorgeous Instagram shot. As those who follow the bombshell on the platform know, Alexiss regularly models sexy ensembles from various retailers as part of different promotions, and in many of the images, she leaves little to the imagination. In the most recent shot that was posted on her page, the plus-size model sizzled in another smoking hot look.

For the photo op, Alexiss sat in front of a vibrant red wall, looking straight into the camera with a slight smile on her face. She struck a sexy pose, sitting down and spreading her legs for the camera while clad in a pair of tight black liquid leggings that fit her like a glove. She paired the look with a white T-shirt featuring a Mac Miller graphic on it while accessorizing the look with a black leather bracelet.

Alexiss wore her long, blond locks down and slightly curled as they fell down to her chest, hitting right at the graphic. She looked somewhat sporty, wearing a black baseball cap backwards and a pair of big glasses. The model completed the smoking hot look with a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and bright red lipstick. In the caption of the shot, she shared a Mac Miller quote while crediting retailer Fashion Nova for the casual outfit.

The post has been live on her page for a short time, but it’s earned the blond beauty a ton of attention from her fans, racking up over 12,000 likes in addition to 130-plus comments — a number that continues to rise. While some fans commented on the post to let her know that she looks gorgeous, countless others raved over her amazing figure. A few others commented on the T-shirt, stating that they’re big Mac Miller fans.

“The colors are so vibrant, I love this look,” one follower commented on the sexy snapshot.

Loading...

“You are my dream girls i like u, i want u,” another added, followed by a series of flame emoji.

“I love how different this is. I didn’t even recognize you, my queen,” a third fan wrote.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the model showed some serious skin in a NSFW floral swimsuit that showed off her curvy figure. In the caption of the photo, she talked about inspiring others and sending a message about body positivity, and it comes as no surprise that the post amassed over 16,000 likes.