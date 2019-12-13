‘House Of The Dragon’: Carice Van Houten Discusses The Potential Of Melisandre Making An Appearance

With Melisandre being hundreds of years old, the potential is there that she will feature in 'House of the Dragon.'

With the recent news that HBO would be producing a Game of Thrones spinoff series called House of the Dragon, fans are already trying to work out potential plotlines and characters involved. And, as Entertainment Weekly points out, there is one character who could legitimately turn up: Melisandre (Carice Van Houten).

In the original series, this character was an enchantress that was believed to be hundreds of years old. Using a special necklace, she appeared youthful. However, when she removed this item, her true age was shown. Considering, House of the Dragon is set within this timeframe, it does stand to reason that Melisande could turn up at some point in time. And, with the book series on which it is based not giving out a lot of backstory regarding the character, it opens up the possibility she could have once rubbed shoulders with House Targaryen.

The actor who played this character in the original Game of Thrones series has now spoken out about the potential of Melisandre featuring in the upcoming prequel.

“Well, it would really depend on the storyline,” Van Houten said.

“I would be interested if we could see a completely different side to her. It would have to be [an] interesting perspective that we haven’t seen before. Otherwise, I feel like I’ve closed it off in a natural way — which is also a good thing.”

HBO

However, the actor would also like a costume change if possible.

“Maybe she had a blue period,” she said in regard to the fact that Melisandre was always seen in a deep red dress.

And, as for that question of Van Houten being ten years older than when Melisandre first premiered in Game of Thrones, Entertainment Weekly has a fix for that. Considering Melisandre has a magical necklace that makes the character appear youthful, it stands to reason that Melisandre could have been older when she obtained that necklace, therefore, it is possible she could still place the character in the prequel series.

This is not the first time that Melisandre’s name has been mentioned regarding a Game of Thrones prequel series. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, when a pilot was being shot for another potential series, Van Houten discussed her character’s possible involvement. However, with the pilot for the series, tentatively titled Bloodmoon, being sets thousands of years prior to the events that unfolded in the original series, it seemed unlikely her character would feature.

As yet, no filming schedule or premiere date has been released by HBO for the 10-episode series, House of the Dragon.