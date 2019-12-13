Fitness Trainer Kelsey Wells Powers Through Strenuous Cardio Routine In New Instagram Video

Kelsey Wells, a fitness trainer with 2.6 million followers on Instagram, knocked out a strenuous High-Intensity Interval Training (HIIT) cardio routine in the latest video on her Instagram page. In the shared clip, the brunette powerhouse started off with mountain climbers before moving on to a set of jumping jacks. A series of jump squats followed and after that Kelsey powered through a set of high knee raises. Then she did some impressively high tuck jumps before the video ended.

In the caption, Kelsey called the workout a “Pure Cardio PWR Blast” and advised her fans that they should do each exercise for 30 seconds before resting for the same amount of time. She also suggested doing the circuit for three rounds and said that the exercises could be done anywhere. Kelsey ended with a call to action for her fans, as she encouraged them to find a way to include exercise in their lives instead of making excuses.

The clip has been viewed more than 30,000 times since it was posted. In the comments, fans shared their appreciation for the workout demonstration.

“Love seeing your workouts that include zero objects that can truly be done at home!!!”You’re amazing!” one fan wrote.

“I may have to try this one next time I can’t get to the gym! Thanks!” another said.

Others marveled at her physical fitness, especially at her ability to do tucks jumps with apparent ease.

“Dying just looking at those tuck jumps!” a third Instagram user added.

“Just watching this hurts all of my muscles,” a fourth fan moaned.

Although Kelsey’s workouts typically focus on weight training, this isn’t the first time that she has shared a HIIT cardio routine. In a previous video, she did high-intensity cardio mixed with resistance training that focused on the back. That social media update has racked up over 400,000 views and 300 comments since its upload in mid-October.

This also isn’t the first time that fans have seen Kelsey work out in this outfit at this location. In a previous clip from this session, she did more bodyweight resistance exercises like double squats and tricep dips. That previous video and the most recent one have one exercise in common, however, and that’s jump squats. For this workout, she recommended doing each exercise 12 times for three rounds.

The clip has been viewed more than 350,000 times so far and almost 200 people have commented on it since it was uploaded five days ago.