Chanel West Coast Gives Off Sexy Vibes In Silk Tank, Tight Jeans & Princess Leia Buns

Chanel West Coast’s most recent social media share is one of her hottest yet. As those who follow the reality star on Instagram know, West Coast loves to keep her fans updated on the happenings in her life, sharing plenty of photos from projects that she is working on — including new music and television shows. In the most recent shot that was shared on her page, Chanel sizzled in another red hot look.

The bombshell did not specifically mention to fans where she was in the photo, where she sat on a red couch, looking straight into the camera lens with a huge smile on her face. West Coast wore her long, dark locks slicked back in matching pigtail buns, giving major Princess Leia vibes as a few loose strands of hair fell around her face. The reality star also rocked a stunning application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipstick.

The smokeshow added a little bit of glitz to her look, rocking a pair of dangly silver earrings, as well as a few necklaces. A little cleavage was also displayed in the photo as the rapper rocked a tight-fitting black silk tank top that she wore tucked into a pair of high-waisted jeans. In the caption of the image, she asked her followers which episode of Ridiculousness was their favorite.

Within just an hour of the shot going live on her page, it’s earned the beauty a ton of attention from her fans already with over 21,000 likes, in addition to well over 600 comments. While some of her followers commented on the sexy image to let her know she looks stunning, countless others asked where she got her outfit. A few more answered the question that she posed in the caption.

“Wow that’s one adorable and beautiful look,” one fan commented, adding a few red heart emoji to the end of their post.

Loading...

“Hard choice all of them have me laughing,” another fan confessed.

“Every episode, because I get to see you!!!! Beautiful as always…,” a third Instagrammer gushed.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the rapper showed off her amazing figure in another NSFW outfit, that time in a tiny brown swimsuit that showcased her killer figure, as well as plenty of sideboob for the camera. In the caption of the photo, she told fans that she would be at Sapphire in Las Vegas on December 12, and it comes as no shock that the post garnered plenty of attention with over 3,000 likes.