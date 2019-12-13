Kelly Osbourne Cuddles With Her Dad Ozzy In A Throwback Picture From When She Was A Little Girl: ‘My Hero’

Kelly Osbourne updated her Instagram platform with a charming picture of a very young and seemingly naked version of herself sitting on her famous dad, Ozzy Osbourne‘s lap. In the caption of the post, she called the rock legend her “hero.”

At the time the photo was taken, Kelly rocked long blond hair with bangs with her tresses falling in front and down her back. The 35-year-old reality star looked like a cute little imp as she threw her tiny hand around her dad’s neck. She didn’t look at the camera as the photographer took the picture. Neither did Ozzy, who was looking away from his daughter as he cuddled her with his arms around her baby butt.

Little Kelly had probably just had a bath since her locks looked as if they were drying. The father and daughter, who sat in a chair adorned with grayish-blue upholstery, were posing in front of a small wooden desk with a mirror hanging over it. The desk, which had a marble top, rocked one drawer possessing an artistic Art Deco pull.

The room Kelly and Ozzy occupied seemed to be in a hotel. Perhaps Ozzy’s entire family had joined him in these rarefied quarters because he was on tour. In any case, the decor was monochromatic, as both the walls and the curtains were beige colored.

Kelly seemed happy to be held by her famous daddy, who first gained fame in the 1970s as the frontman of Black Sabbath. She smiled and looked through her bangs and held onto one of the chair’s arms as the camera snapped the throwback photo she posted on Thursday.

Kelly’s throwback Instagram post was popular. From among her 2.1 million followers, she earned more than 32,000 likes and 270-plus comments.

“Think he’s everybody’s hero,” remarked one of Ozzy’s admirers.

“‘Legend’ doesn’t do him justice,” said a second fan.

“That’s so awesome. Know exactly how ya feel because i say the same about my pop too! Blood always thicker than water,” stated a third follower.

“You look so much like Pearl here,” insisted a third fan, who was talking about Kelly’s brother Jack’s 7-year-old little girl.

While Kelly looks back at her life as she was when she was little, her fans are hoping that the family’s reality show, The Osbournes — on which she starred with Ozzy and the rest of her clan — may be coming back. According to The Inquisitr, the youngest daughter in the Osbourne family claimed the return of the television program is a possibility. The Osbournes initially ran for four seasons, starting in 2002.