Canadian Model Valerie Cossette Looks Smoking Hot In White Sports Bra And Black Shorts

Canadian model and Instagram sensation Valerie Cossette recently took to her page and wowed her 1.9 million fans and followers with a new video, one where she was featured flaunting her enviable figure in a sporty ensemble.

In the clip, which was filmed as an advertisement for the American energy drink brand, Bang Energy, the model could be seen rocking a white sports bra that had the drink’s logo printed on it. The model teamed the top with a pair of black shorts that perfectly accentuated the model’s hips and highlighted her small waist.

That’s not all, but the skimpy ensemble also allowed the model to show off her long, sexy legs as she sat on a wall, struck different poses and sipped the energy drink from a can.

Apart from her enviable body, the model also showed off her famous tattoos which have become her claim to fame on Instagram. To ramp up the glamour and staying true to her signature style, the model wore a full face of makeup. However, she chose subtle colors as it was daytime, outdoor photoshoot.

The application included a nude-pink shade of lipstick, a tinge of pink blusher, nude eyeshadow, winged eyeliner and lots of mascara.

Valerie wore her long, silky, raven-colored tresses down and allowed them to cascade over her left shoulder and bosom.

She ditched accessories and jewelry items to keep it simple, yet sporty and completed her look with a pair of white sneakers.

In the caption, the model informed her fans that her top was sponsored by Bang Revolution Apparel. She also urged her fans to follow the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bang Energy, Jack Owoc, on Instagram.

The video was filmed against the backdrop of some trees, however, the model did not use a geotag with her post, so the location of the video could not be known.

Within nine hours of going live, the video has accrued more than 58,000 views, about 20,000 likes and over 300 comments.

“Sooo00 beautiful, I hope angels look like you,” one of her fans commented on the post.

“I truly miss summers when I see this video,” another one wrote.

“The most beautiful and prettiest woman I have ever seen,” a third fan remarked.

Meanwhile, a fourth follower praised Valerie for her sexiness.

“You are one of the hottest girls on Instagram.”

The remaining fans used words and phrases like “sublime goddess,” “too pretty,” and “mind-blowing” to praise the model.

Many of Valerie’s fellow models and IG influencers also liked and commented on the picture. These included Paula Manzanal Cartwright, Ana Lorde, Laurence Bédard and Vicky Aisha, among others.