Rita Ora Wears Short Eye-Catching Dress With Huge Shoulder Pads For ‘The Masked Singer’

Rita Ora will serve as a judge on the U.K.’s first-ever season of The Masked Singer and has shared content of herself from one of the days on set. The “I Will Never Let You Down” hitmaker will be joined by Davina McCall, Ken Jeong, and Jonathon Ross on the panel and seems to be having a blast with them.

Ora uploaded numerous photos of herself on Instagram to promote the show and wore an eye-catching number. The “How We Do (Party)” songstress opted for a short navy dress with a white lined pattern all over. The garment had huge shoulder pads and was long-sleeved. She paired the ensemble with black knee-high boots and sported her blond straight hair down.

Ora accessorized herself with numerous rings and applied a nude-colored lip and white pointy acrylic nails which gave her look that finishing touch.

In the first photo she shared, the “Only Want You” chart-topper posed in front of stage equipment backstage. She crossed her legs over and placed her hands beside her while directly starring at the camera lens.

In the second, proved to be having a lot of fun by candidly opening her mouth with a cheeky expression. The singer was caught in action and was photographed in a hallway.

In the third and final upload, Ora is sat on the panel with her fellow judges. She flashed a huge smile while sitting next to Davina and Jonathon.

For her caption, Ora stated that she is excited to be a part of the upcoming show. She apologized to the other judges that she couldn’t be with them today but had faith that they could continue without her for a day.

She revealed that the first season will air in the U.K. in January.

In the span of 11 hours, her post racked up more than 130,000 likes and over 500 comments, proving to be a hit with her 15.6 million followers.

“Cannot wait to watch it! You’re gonna kill it as per usual,” one user wrote.

“I CAN’T WAIT TO WATCH IT OMG,” another shared passionately in capital letters.

“You do it all. So proud to see you back on TV! Can’t wait to see what 2020 has in store for you,” a third fan remarked.

“Everybody is going to have so much fun watching these shows! Everyone knows your going to make so much funny jokes,” a fourth follower commented.

The show first became a success in the U.S. and is currently enjoying its second season. The singing competition has drawn in many high-profile names already including Seal and Tori Spelling.