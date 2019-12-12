Russian Smokeshow Olya Abramovich Stuns In Barely-There Red Suit In Trippy Underwater Shoot

Olya Abramovich knows how to make her fans sweat on social media. As those who follow the Russian-born beauty on Instagram are well-aware, she loves to flaunt her fit physique while clad in some of the hottest outfits on the planet, including workout-chic ensembles, bikinis, lingerie, and just about any other sexy garment that you could dream up. In the sizzling hot new video that was shared for her followers, the stunner let it all hang out.

In the post, the model tagged herself at NIDUM Casual Luxury Hotel in Austria. The gorgeous video started off with the model underwater, giving a sort of trippy effect as she swam toward a ladder. Her killer body was on display in the clip as she rocked a skimpy red one-piece with a thong back that showed off her toned derriere and legs.

Once she finally reached the ladder, the camera filmed her going up and just as before, her amazing figure was on display for her legion of fans as well as a big tattoo on her left shoulder. Just in front of her, the landscape was spectacular with a ton of snow-covered mountains and evergreen trees filling the shot.

The post has only been live on her page for a few hours but it’s already earning her a ton of attention — and rightfully so.

So far, the sexy shot racked up over 14,000 likes in addition to 200-plus comments — a number that continues to climb. Some fans took to the video to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her gorgeous figure. A few more flooded the comments section with their choice of emoji, and while most of the comments were in Russian, there were a decent number in English.

“Wow loveeee it, you’re the hottest model I follow,” one Instagrammer raved.

“Fabulous performance by sweet girl, Olya……,” a second fan commented, adding a red heart emoji.

Loading...

“You’re unreal fire,” another gushed along with a heart emoji at the end of their comment.

“Can we please go swimming pretty please,” one more asked.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that the Russian model sizzled in another revealing outfit, sharing the image on her page for fans. In the gorgeous photo, Abramovich showed off her rock-hard abs in a skimpy black string bikini that left almost nothing to the imagination. That shot racked up over 40,000 likes and almost 500 comments for the blond bombshell.