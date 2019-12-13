‘The Witcher’: Latest Trailer Reveals Why Everyone Is Comparing The Netflix Series To ‘Game of Thrones’

The latest trailer for 'The Witcher' shows a landscape that reminds fans of HBO's 'Game of Thrones.'

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, early reviewers of Netflix‘s The Witcher are already comparing the series to another epic fantasy series, Game of Thrones. Now, according to BGR, viewers will be able to make the comparison for themselves with the release of the latest — and last — trailer for The Witcher ahead of its release later this month.

Ever since HBO‘s Game of Thrones concluded earlier in the year, fans of the epic fantasy genre have been desperately searching for something to fill the void. So, when early reviews for The Witcher started making comparisons between the two series, viewers were hopeful.

Already, reviewers have compared the battle scenes between the two series. Many have stated that The Witcher surpasses Game of Thrones regarding these scenes. Considering Game of Thrones is renowned for its battle scenes, this seems like a mighty task and one that viewers will have to wait until December 20 in order to find out more. However, the latest trailer for the Netflix series appears to also reveal further similarities between the two series.

Katalin Vermes / Netflix

As the trailer opens, viewers are introduced to a vast city and a royal family inside a castle that shows striking similarities to King’s Landing. With the medieval-style clothing on characters, it is very easy to draw comparisons.

In addition, when a city is seen to be burning, fans of Game of Thrones may be inclined to look to the skies and expect to see Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) on the back of her dragon yelling “Dracarys” while she continues to raze the city.

As the clip continues, details of the story are released and the introduction of a massive army follows.

“I saw an army,” Geralt of Rivia (Henry Cavill) says. “A sea of black and gold.”

It is here that viewers get to see some of lead up to the battle scenes that are expected to rival HBO’s original series. As armies mass, broad vistas are exposed and it is very easy to overlay the Continent of The Witcher with Westeros from Game of Thrones.

You can view the latest trailer for The Witcher below.

Netflix has also released the following synopsis for The Witcher.

“Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

Season 1 of The Witcher will drop globally to Netflix on December 20.