Vicky Aisha Leaves Very Little To The Imagination In A Black Racy Outfit On Instagram

Australian Instagram model Vicky Aisha recently took to her page and stopped her 1.8 million fans and followers in their tracks by posting a very hot picture, one in which she showed off her booty through a racy outfit.

In the snap, the stunner –who is popular on the photo-sharing website for her tattooed body — could be seen rocking a pair of black high-waist panties that she paired with a very revealing mesh crop top.

The model opted for a full face of makeup, comprising a shimmery nude shade of lipstick, bronze eyeshadow, a tinge of pink blusher, defined eyebrows, a thin line of eyeliner and lots of mascara. The blond bombshell wore her hair into a bun in her signature style and covered her forehead with bangs. As for her accessories, she opted for multiple stud earrings in her ears.

To strike a pose for the snap, the hottie turned her back toward the camera, left her lips parted, and looked straight into the camera to pull off a very seductive look. The pose allowed Vicky to put her famous booty and thighs on full display, while her racy top enabled her to show off major sideboob.

Knowing that nudity is prohibited on Instagram and violation of the rule can lead to permanent deletion of one’s account, Vicky didn’t take any risks and posed in such a way that her nipples were censored. Nonetheless, the sheer display of skin sent temperatures soaring, and her followers openly expressed their excitement in the comments section.

In the caption, Vicky asked her fans if they liked her lingerie set, adding that it was from the online clothing brand Fashion Nova.

Within three hours of going live, the racy snap has garnered more than 20,000 likes and over 330 comments where fans and followers marveled at the sheer display of skin and showered the model with numerous compliments. While some of the comments were solely made to praise her beautiful looks, others were quite sexually explicit.

Loading...

“I would like [the lingerie set] better if I saw the front too,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“You are absolutely, breathtakingly gorgeous and a very, very sexy lady no matter what you wear,” another one wrote.

“GOD! I want that a** as my pillow every night,” a third follower quipped, expressing his desire.

Meanwhile, many of Vicky’s fellow models and influencers also liked and commented on the snap. These included Krystle Lina, Valerie Cossette, Violet Summers, and Eleonora Bertoli, among others.