‘Survivor’ Contestant Kellee Kim Speaks Out On Dan Spilo’s Removal From Season 39

Survivor fans have been buzzing about Dan Spilo’s ejection from Season 39 during Wednesday night’s show and some contestants have been sharing their thoughts as well. Kellee Kim had her own issues with Dan earlier this season and it did not take her long to open up about this latest development.

About a month ago, Survivor fans watched an episode that showed Kellee speaking up after feeling uncomfortable with some interactions with Dan. She felt that he had been touching her inappropriately, and this became a major focus of the game at this juncture.

Kellee was eliminated shortly after that, so she was not still a castaway competing this week when Dan was removed. After watching what little was shown on television Wednesday night, and seemingly gathering a bit more information outside of the episode, Kellee took to social media to share her perspective.

In a lengthy note from Kellee that she posted on Instagram and Twitter after Dan’s removal, the Survivor star was blunt and honest in detailing her reaction.

“While Dan’s dismissal has validated the concerns that I raised from the beginning of this season, I wish that no one else had to be subjected to this type of behavior,” Kellee wrote.

Kellee points out that concerns regarding Dan’s behavior emerged during the first few days of filming Survivor Season 39. She also notes that soon after she spoke up during filming, she was voted out. It sounds as if this timing created an extra layer of difficulty in working through this rough experience.

“Since then, I’ve accepted genuine, heartfelt apologies from fellow castaways, but I’ve continued to feel disappointed by how this pattern of behavior was allowed to occur for so long,” Kellee continued.

The Survivor contestant says she hopes that everybody involved learns from the situation and commits to taking action going forward. She also said that she is glad she decided to speak up, even though she wishes things had turned out differently.

“Lastly, I am grateful to the many people who have reached out to me over the last few weeks to share their own stories and messages of solidarity. These messages, of feeling supported and believed, have been an incredible gift,” Kellee concluded.

It looks as if Kellee has received a lot of support from Survivor fans across social media. Many will be interested to see how this is handled during the upcoming finale and reunion show, as the incidents involving Dan will most certainly be brought up at some point.

Some Survivor fans have also mentioned that they think Kellee deserves another shot at playing the game. Everybody will have to wait to see whether that opportunity presents itself, but for now, it seems that she is quite grateful she has been supported by so many viewers.