Justin Bieber Addresses ‘Mental Health Struggles’ & Hailey Bieber Marriage In Upcoming Album

Justin Bieber's upcoming album will address marriage & 'deep-rooted issues.'

Justin Bieber will release a new album in 2020.

The 25-year-old singer will make a comeback after taking a break from music in recent years. Justin recently posted several snaps on Instagram which seemed to be an album teaser.

The “Love Yourself” singer’s 122 million followers were thrilled with the Instagram update. The post gained over 1.1 million likes and over 10,400 comments. Fans were quick to express their thoughts on the new share.

“2020 WHAT? NEW SONG? NEW ALBUM COMING? THEN TOUR!!!? WHAT IS HAPPENING IN 2020 FOR US BELIEBERS!!! TELL ME JUSTIN TELL MEEEEEEE,” a fan wrote.

“New album pleeeeeeaseeeeeeee!!!!” another admirer stated.

Justin also shared an Instagram story that read, “2020” on Wednesday. The singer’s fans seemed to believe that the photo is related to his upcoming album.

Four years have passed since the “Boyfriend” singer released his last album, Purpose. It seems he is now ready to return to the music scene.

E! News reported that Justin’s new album is “pretty much done and it will be out soon.”

The singer together with his team are said to be putting the final touches and are aiming for an early 2020 release.

An insider shared with the media outlet that the “Sorry” singer is very excited to share his new music. The same insider also stated that his upcoming album is mostly about his struggles with mental health.

Justin took to social media earlier in the year and talked about the “deep-rooted issues” he’s working on.

Loading...

“I have been looking, seeking, trial and error as most of us do, I am now very focused on repairing some of the deep-rooted issues that I have as most of us have so that I don’t fall apart so that I can sustain my marriage and be the father I want to be,” Justin wrote.

While music is very important to the singer, he declares that nothing comes first more than family and his health.

Furthermore, the new album will also address his marriage to Hailey Bieber, whom he married in September of 2018. Justin claims that his wife helped him a lot with coping and battling mental issues.

It was also revealed that the singer wrote a lot about their relationship and how it was very different from anything he has experienced.

It was also revealed that Justin’s new music will have the same “familiar sound.” To Justin’s fans, it seems that the New Year will bring lots of surprises and new music.