‘Vikings’ Season 6 Episode 4 Preview: Lagertha Suffers A Tragic Blow And Oleg Continues His Plan Of Attack

SPOILER ALERT: This article discusses Season 6 of History Channel’s Vikings. Please proceed with caution if you have not yet viewed all available episodes and wish to avoid spoilers.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lagertha (Katheryn Winnick) came out of retirement almost immediately after the announcement that she wanted a quieter life. As yet, she has not actively engaged in battle. However, that looks set to change, according to the Daily Express.

In Episode 3 of History Channel’s Vikings, Lagertha found out that bandits had attacked a village situated close to her. When the women came to speak to her about the attack, Lagertha declared that they must plan ahead because it seemed likely that another attack would come. The new synopsis for Episode 4 also confirms this.

“Lagertha leads her village’s response to the recent attacks, but despite her best efforts, the consequences are tragic; Olaf has a bold new plan for the future of Norway; Ivar discusses Oleg’s ambitions for Scandinavia.”

While it is unclear what tragic circumstances befall as a result of this attack, the Daily Express suggests that maybe it will be Lagertha who succumbs to the bandits. If this is the case, it would fall into line with the Seer’s (John Kavanagh) prophecy that Lagertha would die at the hand of a son of Ragnar Lothbrok (Travis Fimmel). As viewers will remember, the bandits were cast out by Bjorn Ironside (Alexander Ludwig) in the Season 6 premiere of Vikings, which would mean that, inadvertently, Bjorn may cause the death of his own mother.

However, some fans wonder if the tragic consequences have something to do with Lagertha’s grandchildren. In Episode 3, Torvi (Georga Hirst) left her children in Lagertha’s care in order to help run Kattegat for Bjorn while he was absent. However, as some fans have pointed out, there was a rather lengthy goodbye between Torvi and her children that now have viewers concerned over the children’s safety.

The synopsis also mentions further details about Olaf the Stout (Steven Berkoff), who captured Bjorn in Episode 3. Bjorn is not mentioned in the synopsis, nor is he featured in the trailer for the upcoming episode, so it is unclear whether or not this bold new plan involves him or not.

The trailer also features further news on Ivar the Boneless (Alex Hogh Andersen). Prince Oleg (Danila Kozlovsky) has decided to invade Scandinavia. However, Ivar has questions about this invasion to which Oleg suggests that he should never betray the Rus prince.

Season 6 of Vikings returns to the History Channel on Wednesday, December 18, at 10 p.m.