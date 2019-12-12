‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Catelynn Lowell Drops Shocking Bombshell: ‘It’s Time For My Next Move’

Teen Mom OG stars Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra have been together for years and fans often think of them as a pair. However, according to a new report from Teen Mom Talk Now, Catelynn’s latest post suggests that she is ready to make her next move and, this time, it sounds like it will be without her husband Tyler Baltierra.

According to the report, Catelynn recently took to her Instagram stories to make a post in which she talked about making her next move on her own.

“From the time you met us, it’s always been Catelynn and Tyler. We’ve been grouped as a pair, most likely due to the fact that we met in middle school, you met us on Sixteen and Pregnant, followed us to Teen Mom, and are just used to seeing our story together,” Catelynn wrote over a collage picture that featured seven photos of her and Tyler together as well as one of Cate by herself.

She added, “But, as you know, I’ve always been one to keep it 100 with my fans and followers. So it’s finally time to tell you that I’ve made a big step personally. It’s time for my next move, and it’s going to be ‘just me.'”

Catelynn concluded her post by thanking her fans for their support and she explained that she “looked forward” to her fans following her.

Initially, many of her fans thought that perhaps Catelynn and Tyler had decided to separate. It wouldn’t be the first time that the couple decided to take a break. Last year around the holidays the couple decided to have a separation period. They lived separately, but were with each other nearly everyday. At the time, Catelynn was pregnant with the couple’s daughter, Vaeda, who they welcomed in February. The couple have since reunited and shared about their relationship on the most recent season of Teen Mom OG.

Despite the cryptic Instagram post, it has nothing to do with Catelynn and Tyler’s relationship, but rather for an upcoming makeup class in New York City that Catelynn will be apart of. She has been posting about the upcoming event on her Instagram and revealed that the event is a “meet and greet.” Not only will fans have the opportunity to learn some makeup skills, they will also be able to hang out with and taken photos with the Teen Mom OG star.