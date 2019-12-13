Emily Ratajkowski Sizzles In Lacy Underwire Bra For Smoldering New Instagram Photo

Emily Ratajkowski modeled an upcoming product from her brand, Inamorata Woman, on the company’s Instagram page on Thursday. In the shared snapshot, the svelte brunette beauty rocked a lacy wine-red underwire bra as she ran a hand through her pin-straight locks. Sunlight poured in on the right side of the shot which caused one half of her body to be in shadow. Her makeup was understated in the photo, giving the impression that she was barefaced during the shoot.

In the caption, Emily revealed that the bra would be available for sale from tomorrow but did not hint at the other color options or price point.

As of this writing, the post has accumulated over 13,000 likes and in the comments, fans of the Inamorata Brand raved over the photo.

Some focused on complimenting Emily’s physical attractiveness.

“You looking ready for everything Emily,” one fan wrote.

Others seemed excited to learn that the brand is about to start selling new underwear options.

“I hope you will have my size!” a second Instagram user added.

“Yesssss I’m HERE for these launches,” a third person commented before adding three heart eye emoji to their comment.

But one fan suggested that the brand expand its current offerings even further.

“I’m obsessed with the effortless and sexy Inamorata style,” they wrote. “Would love if y’all made easy jeans/trousers for everyday wear. Feel like it’s so hard to find THE pants.”

While Inamorata has expanded from its swimwear beginnings the only pants options they currently sell are stretch cotton biker shorts and rompers.

Loading...

During their last launch, the brand added suiting in their product lineup. They released a miniskirt suit that features and an oversized blazer that’s slightly longer than the skirt. As Vogue Magazine reports, the style nearly sold out in two hours. They originally sold the design in four colors but it’s now only available in two, black and baby blue. In mid-November, Emily modeled the blue version without a bra or shirt both on her Instagram page and the brand’s page. One of the photos of her in the suit on her page currently has over a million likes and 3,000-plus comments.

“For me, because it is such a micro mini, there is something a little ‘f**k you’ about it, Emily said of the design in the interview with Vogue. “I like the idea of wearing the type of suit that I want to wear without having to worry about whether it is offensive to anyone.”

While the caption of her most recent post kept a lot of the details of the upcoming underwire bra launch under wraps, a subsequent upload revealed one of the inspirations behind it, a black and white photo from a retro Wonderbra campaign in which the model wore a lacy underwire bra.