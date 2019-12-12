Demi Rose Flaunts Sun-Kissed Legs In Sultry New Instagram Photos

British model Demi Rose sunned herself in the light on the steps of Canary Riverside Plaza, a posh hotel in London. She posted three images of the impromptu shoot in a slideshow on Instagram.

In the first photo, Demi Rose squinted at the camera, the bright sunlight obscuring her vision as she sat down on the steps of the hotel, which were dotted with yellow leaves. As she sat on the stairs, she bent one leg higher than the other, stretching her long, silky legs out for the picture.

She seemed to wear nothing but a black leather jacket with plenty of fringe on the arms, heavily embedded with silver studs. Another clue that nothing was under her coat was the fact that her left thigh peeked out. The super low-cut jacket also flaunted her famous décolletage.

Her black, open-toed heels featured a sparkly rhinestone hexagon design on the strap. The stiletto heel was a sheer lucite.

As she looked at the camera, Demi smiled with a pink pout. Her skin positively glowed in the warmth of the sun. Her cheeks were blushed with highlighter, which shone gorgeously in the light. Her eyebrows were perfectly groomed and arched. A swoop of black eyeliner ran across her eyelids and slightly fanned out at the ends, giving her a cat-eye look. Behind her stood her beloved dog, Teddy Bear.

Her brunette locks tumbled down her shoulder, the sun making some strands appear more of a caramel hue. She wore her hair half-up, half-down with a deep part. Her high ponytail looked slightly wind-blown, but stunningly styled. While her tresses were mostly straight, they cascaded into luscious curls at the bottom.

In the second photo, Demi closed her eyes and held her face up to the sun. Fans could get a better glimpse of her mascara in this image, which extended her lashes and made them look longer. With the highlight and blush on the apples of her cheeks, her cheekbones simply popped in the glow of the sunlight. In the final picture, she looked off to the side, eyes still closed and lashes fanned out.

The images racked up more than 85,000 likes at the time of this writing, and her 11.3 million followers rushed to the comments, eager to express their ogling via heart-eye, flame, and heart emoji.

The photo series is a more modest glimpse at Demi Rose, who usually shares extremely risqué images on Instagram, such as photos of her bare derrière and many pictures of herself in tropical locales, modeling thong bikinis.