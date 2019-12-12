‘Maxim’ Bombshell Hannah Palmer Promotes ‘Manscaping’ Product In Sexy White Lingerie

Hannah Palmer is driving her followers wild another another sexy photo that was shared on her popular page. As those who follow the blond bombshell on Instagram are well-aware, Palmer is one of the most popular models on the planet and every bikini-clad and lingerie-clad photo that she shares for fans drives them wild. In the most recent photo that was posted on her page, the model sizzled while promoting a rather unique product.

In the snapshot, the model stood front and center — just in front of a beautiful wall of pink, white, and red roses. The model struck a pose for the photo op, putting one hand on her hip and holding up a product in the other. Her gorgeous figure was on full display in a tight white one piece that featured lace around the chest and leg areas. She left little to the imagination of fans, flaunting plenty of cleavage and thigh in the sultry shot.

To go along with the sexy theme, the beauty wore her long, blond locks down and slightly messy. She also let her beautiful facial features shine, rocking a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and pink lipgloss. In the caption of the post, she directed fans to Manscape’s page, offering them 20% off their order.

The photo has only been live on her page for under an hour but it’s earned the smokeshow a ton of attention already with over 36,000 likes in addition to 400-plus comments. Some of her followers took to the photo to let her know that she looks stunning while countless others raved over her beautiful body. Of course, many others dropped Palmer a line to let her know what they think about the product that she was promoting.

“You look dazzling Hannah,” one Instagram user raved, adding a few flame and heart emoji to the end of their comment.

“Love the look girl beautiful as ever,” another follower commented.

Loading...

“Nice background, shapely body, stunning looks,” a third Instagrammer added along with a few heart emoji.

“ou are perfect in my eyes,” one more wrote.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Palmer sizzled in another NSFW look, that time in a pair of insanely short daisy dukes and a tiny black tank top. In that particular post, the model shared not just one but two killer shots while tugging at the loopholes of her shorts. The photo also earned her rave reviews from fans with over 112,000 likes in addition to 1,300-plus comments.