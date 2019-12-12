Laura Lux Shows Off Perfect Figure In A Tight Bodysuit On Instagram

Instagram model Laura Lux recently took to her page and wowed her 1.6 million fans with a very hot picture, one where she was featured wearing a revealing ensemble.

In the pic, Laura could be seen rocking a tight, printed bodysuit with long sleeves. The tight outfit not only accentuated the model’s perfect figure but also featured a low-cut neckline, one which allowed Laura to show off her enviable cleavage.

That’s not all, but the tiny outfit also enabled the model to show off her well-toned thighs, inked with her famous watercolor tattoos.

The stunner wore a full face of makeup to ramp up the glamour. The application included a dark pink creamy lipstick that perfectly accentuated the model’s luscious lips. She applied a tinge of bronze blusher and eyeshadow, opted for defined eyebrows, a thin line of eyeliner and lots of mascara.

Laura, who is also a DJ by profession, wore her silver tresses down and accessorized with a cute white beanie hat that featured double, brown-colored pom poms.

To pose for the snap, Laura knelt on her bed, looked straight into the camera and held a few strands of her hair in her hands. She also flashed her beautiful smile to melt many hearts.

In the caption, Laura wrote the words “snuggle season,” while she also informed her fans that her outfit was from the online clothing retailer, Fashion Nova. She, however, did not use a geotag, therefore, the location of her picture could not be known.

Within less than a day of going live, the hot picture racked up more than 25,000 likes and close to 300 comments where fans and followers showered the Adelaide native with numerous compliments.

“Omg, you are so cute! I’m covering over now to snuggle then steal this outfit,” one of her fans commented on the picture.

“Laura, you are so f*cking pretty! Are you even real?” another admirer remarked.

“As usual, you are looking so charming. But I think this is one of your best pics. I’ll say it’s among the top five. Stunning!” a third fan opined.

Meanwhile, a fourth follower wrote that he wants Laura for Christmas.

“Oh, dear!!! You look adorable and so cute! I want you under my Christmas tree!”

Other fans used words and phrases like “goddess,” “beautiful baddie,” and “too hot” to praise the model.

The remaining fans used countless heart, kiss and fire emoji instead of long sentences to express their admiration for the hottie.

Apart from her regular followers, many of Laura’s fellow models and influencers also liked the picture. These included Vicky Aisha, Emily Sears, Erica Fett, Christy Mack and Ashley Alexiss, among others.