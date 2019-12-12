Laci Kay Somers Sizzles In Tiny Fire-Red Bikini

Blond buxom bombshell Laci Kay Somers is heating things up on Instagram once again. The model and singer just shared a new photo on her social media page and her fans are flocking to the snap to show their love.

Thursday afternoon, Laci shared a photo showing her in a tiny red bikini. She had a colorful flower tucked behind one ear and her facial expression seemingly signaled that she was feeling especially sultry as she posed for the picture.

Laci was facing the camera, but she stood at a slight angle to accentuate her curves. Her deep cleavage was on full display with the minimal coverage she received with her red triangle bikini top. She wore what appeared to be thong bikini bottoms in the same bright red color.

The singer stood with one hip cocked and her other leg slightly bent. Laci wore a silver belly button ring and flaunted her flat tummy and curvy hips.

She wore her signature pink lip color and had her bright blue eyes outlined with a dark eyeliner. Laci stood with one forearm resting on her hip while her other hand was tousling her long, blond hair.

Laci noted that she was wearing a Fashion Nova bikini and that this gorgeous snapshot was taken while she was in Maui. Now, she explained, she was back home and has started working on new music to share with her followers.

The singer’s followers were quick to respond to this post. Within just the first hour after Laci had shared this new bikini photo, more than 66,000 of her 10.6 million fans had liked it. More than 1,800 comments were added in that brief time span as well with Laci herself responding to many of the notes left for her.

“Wow, Gorgeous laci! You motivate me and now I want to buy some fashionnova!” wrote one female follower of Laci’s.

“Love that color on you!!” declared another fan.

Loading...

“Your body is perfect,” wrote another enthusiastic follower.

“Amazing & Beyond Stunningly Beautiful,” shared someone else.

Laci just celebrated her 27th birthday and it looks like she is pretty content with where she is at in her life right now. She has been posting enticing photos on Instagram quite regularly, sometimes including a friend, her sister, or a fellow influencer to amp up the quotient of sultry, sexy vibes.

Seeing the bombshell posing in a tiny bikini is not exactly a rarity when it comes to Laci’s Instagram page, but her fans never tire of salacious shots like this latest one. She throws off a bold, confident vibe and she always leaves her millions of followers wanting a little more.