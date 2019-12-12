Halsey Sports Soaking Wet Hair For ‘Clash’ Magazine Cover

Halsey is one of the latest cover stars for Clash Magazine’s next issue and it hasn’t gone unnoticed.

The “Now or Never” songstress has been photographed up close for her cover and looked nothing short of amazing. She is known for rocking different types of hairstyles and opted for dark long hair. Halsey sported her locks down appeared to have it soaking wet. She wore a white jacket and accessorized herself with numerous gold chains.

Halsey posed in front of a nude-colored background and tilted her head back while she stared directly at the camera lens with a strong but subtle expression.

The cover has “15th anniversary” written in white writing in the center over other text that says, “break the panorama.” Her name is also written in the center, at the bottom in white capital letters.

On Clash’s Instagram, they wrote a quote which “Bad at Love” hitmaker shared with them in their caption.

“If I’m sharing an experience and people are going to villainize or judge me, but it’s going to help other people because I shared the experience, that’s when I can think it was for the greater good. But then you also need to realize when you’re being a martyr, and for what? It’s not that profound; you’re a f**king musician, not a saint. You have to remember that sometimes and check that,” she said.

Halsey also uploaded the cover to her Instagram and mentioned how wet she is in her own caption. She also credited the photographer, Masha Mel, for taking the image.

In the span of nine hours, her post racked up more than 375,000 likes and over 1,1,00 comments, proving to be a hit with her 17.4 million followers.

“Okay this might be my favorite cover of all time,” one user wrote.

“EVERYTHING YOU DO GIVES ME LIFE QUEEN,” another shared passionately in capital letters.

“Absolutely flawless,” a third fan remarked.

“I swear, I get gayer every time you post,” a fourth follower commented.

Indie pop trio HAIM also are a part of the latest issue.

The “Little of Your Love” sisters scored themselves a colorful cover and wore bright neon garments.

Danielle posed in the middle of her siblings in a pair of black leather pants and a green bra. She looked to her side and displayed her body and side profile. Her younger sister, Alana, crouched down next to her and wore a dress of the same color. The eldest, Este, wore a green blazer dress and looked directly at the camera.