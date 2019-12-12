Jasmine Sanders Shares Sizzling Bikini Selfies On Instagram

Jasmine Sanders posted a new Instagram update today, and it consisted of two photos. They were both selfies that she took while rocking a white bikini, and were fairly similar to one another.

The bikini she wore included a small, structured top with thick straps. Her bottoms were matching, but were mostly obscured thanks to her cover-up. She tied a white scarf with small tassels around her waist. The extra fabric fell down her right thighs. Meanwhile, Jasmine wore her hair down in her natural curls, which boasted plenty of volume. If she wore any makeup, it was natural-looking. She didn’t wear any visible accessories, save for a pair of earrings. Plus, her nails looked natural and manicure-free.

The stunner posed for the first photo with her right hand in the air, holding the phone. She propped out her right foot, and placed her left hands on her lower back. Jasmine glanced at the screen with a small pout. The second photo was similar to the first, except Jasmine popped her left foot and covered her face with her phone. Both poses accentuated her flat midriff.

She was seen in a nice bathroom, with a sink that was decorated with white flowers. Plus, there were small towels in a container, plus one hanging on the side wall. And while the sink area was well-lit, the model was seen posing in a dimly-lit spot by the door.

The geotag revealed that she was in Miami Beach, Florida.

Many fans gushed about the bombshell’s looks in the comments section.

“Beyond beautiful just like Mona Lisa painting in the museum whereas everyone can look but can’t be touched,” described an admirer.

Others responded to the second half of her captions, where she complained about her flight.

“Because you need to move here,” joked a follower.

“Wow!! Miami is Notorious for flight changes smhhhh,” sympathized a follower.

“Got to stick to a one-way & leave when ya ready haha,” suggested a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, Jasmine shared another update two days ago that showed her rocking another bikini. This time, she wore a black ensemble. The top was a bandeau-style, and she sat on a low, stone step. A brown-and-white dog sat next to her, and they both looked over to their right. Her hair was worn down in curls, as she smiled widely. Behind her was a large, white house, and patio furniture that was strewn throughout the yard.