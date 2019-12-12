Russian Vixen Sveta Bilyalova Floors Fans In Tight Black Bodysuit: ‘Hey Yo Guys’

Sveta Bilyalova is dropping jaws in the most recent, sexy photo that was shared on her wildly popular Instagram page. As those who follow the Russian-born beauty know, the model leaves little to the imagination in all of her social media shares, rocking everything from tiny little bikinis to crop tops and lingerie. In her newest photo, the Russian stunner sizzled in a gym chic look.

In the stunning snapshot, the model posed front and center, tagging herself at a Wellness Club with a big, glass window just behind her. Bilyalova looked directly into the camera for the photo op, wearing a slight smile on her face and raising both hands above her head as she played with her sky-high ponytail. She wore a beautiful application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and pink lipgloss.

The model popped her booty back just a bit for the shot while she showed off her flawless figure in a sexy black jumpsuit that hugged her every curve and dipped low into her chest, offering generous views of cleavage. Her toned arms and backside were also on display. The ensemble featured white criss-cross straps in the back and a white stripe down the side, as well.

In the caption of the image, the model wished fans an awesome week. Since the post went live on her page, it’s earned the smokeshow a ton of attention from her legion of followers with over 189,000 likes and well over 800 comments. Some took to the photo to let her know that she looked drop dead gorgeous while countless others raved over her beautiful figure. A few others had no words for the shot, opting to comment with emoji instead.

“Have an awesome week too gorgeous,” one fan gushed with a smiley face and heart-eye emoji.

Loading...

“Oh dear. The amazing curves on that sexy body, Dreambabe,” a second Instagram user raved, adding a series of heart-eye emoji.

“Mirror mirror on the wall yes you have the hottest booty of all,” commented a third follower.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Bilyalova stunned in another NSFW outfit, that time while rocking a sheer black outfit that left little to the imagination, exposing her bra and ample amounts of cleavage underneath. The model paired the top with tiny black leather shorts, tagging the photo in Berlin. It comes as no shock that the posted racked up a ton of traffic for the model, earning over 177,000 likes.