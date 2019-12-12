Bella Thorne’s Boyfriend Benjamin Mascolo Goes Shirtless, Kisses Her In New Videos

Bella Thorne and Benjamin Mascolo are on vacation in a tropical paradise and it seems like the two are having the time of their lives. On Bella’s Instagram story, the Babysitter actress shared multiple videos of their trip, including one where her boyfriend is shirtless and putting on sunscreen.

According to the tag for the clip, it seems as if the two are in the Dominican Republic — and they have a whole villa to themselves, Bella wrote.

In the first video, Benjamin was entirely shirtless, wearing nothing but baggy black basketball shorts. As he slathered sunscreen all over his tattooed body, his ripped physique shone brightly in the sun. His abs glowed as his muscular arms went to work rubbing the lotion into his skin. His hair was buzzed on one side, showing off his natural brown hue. The rest was longer, dyed platinum blond and was styled into a quiff. In the second clip, when he realized that Bella was filming him, a bashful Benjamin became shy and didn’t want her to record him, playfully turning around and refusing to allow her to film.

As Bella panned the camera over the view, her 22 million Instagram followers could see that the couple was relaxing by an infinity pool that was on the beach. Palm trees swayed in the background as ocean waves lapped against the sand. The pool glittered in the sunlight.

In the third video, the two shared a super sweet moment of declaring their happiness together.

Bella, behind the camera, tried to get her boyfriend’s attention while he was looking at his phone. Benjamin now wore a black sleeveless shirt as he typed on his phone, black nail polish adorning his fingers. He had small silver hoops in his ears. The “B*TCH I’M BELLA THORNE” singer called him “bro” until he looked up with a smile on his face.

“If I wasn’t dating you, I would date you so hard,” she said insistently. Benjamin raked his hand through his hair and responded.

“Well, if I wasn’t dating you, I would be so sad,” he replied, blue eyes flashing. “Instead I’m so happy.”

At that, he leaned over and kissed her off-camera, as Bella laughed in the background.

Elsewhere on her Instagram story, Bella showed off their vacation villa. She walked around in a lacy red bikini top, showing fans the stunning, open-air view that featured lush foliage, blue sky, and clear ponds.