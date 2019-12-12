Rachel Cook & Charly Jordan Get Flirty In Black Bikinis In A Sports Car

Rachel Cook and Charly Jordan rocked tiny black bikinis together, as they posed with a white sports car in Rachel’s most recent Instagram update. The Rachel, a Playboy model, gushed about the opportunity to work with Charly, a DJ-model. While both women shared similar updates, Rachel opted to focus on two of the images that were taken during the sizzling photo shoot.

The first photo showed Charly sitting on the edge of the driver’s seat side of the car. The doors were swung up into the air as she placed her left foot on the ground. Meanwhile, Rachel sat on the ground with her right knee propped up. Wearing thong-cut bikini bottoms, this pose put her pert derriere on display.

The second photo showed the two models posing while facing the camera straight-on. The car’s doors were both open. Charly had her legs spread and leaned to her right. She braced herself with her left hand while resting her other arm on her thighs. Rachel could be seen in the background standing on the back of the car. She placed her hands on her hips. Behind her was a crystal chandelier and a brightly lit room with modern furniture.

Both of them wore their hair down. However, Charly opted for a middle part, while Rachel slicked her locks back behind her shoulders. The Playboy model recently buzzed her hair off, so these photos were likely taken before her dramatic hair change.

Fans seemed to enjoy the updates, sending love to both bombshells in the comments section.

“You and charly, it can’t get any better,” gushed a follower.

“Hands down two of the most beautiful and hard working and talented women in the business. I’m in awe of you both,” raved an admirer.

“This is one of the dopest cars. Two talented models as well,” declared a fan.

“You guys shoulda done a Wolf of Wall Street pose from Leo trying to get in the car,” suggested a fourth Instagram user.

But that’s not all, as Rachel shared yet another bikini pic on Wednesday. This time, she was seen rocking an orange ensemble. The top had a scoop-neck with a criss-cross accent in the front, which she tied into a bow. The swimsuit featured a white, polka-dot design. The update was a selfie video, which showed the model holding the phone with her left hand as she gave off sultry vibes.