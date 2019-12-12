Jorja Smith Straddles A Motorcycle In A Matching Outfit

Jorja Smith shared a new Instagram update recently that consisted of two photos from her time in Jamaica.

The “Don’t Watch Me Cry” singer was seen posing for the photos at night. In the first shot, she was sitting on an orange-and-black motorcycle, which perfectly matched her outfit. She wore a light gray top with orange trim and black graphics on her chest. The scoop neck cut of the top gave fans a significant look at her ample cleavage.

She matched the tank with a pair of orange shorts with white trim. She completed her look with a pair of white sneakers. She posed astride the motorcycle and leaned forward, grasping the handlebars while giving a sultry look to the camera.

The stunner wore her hair slicked back in what seemed to be a ponytail. She accessorized with a pair of silver hoop earrings, a silver chain necklace with a charm, and a light green bracelet on her right wrist. Her makeup was minimal, and it seemed Jorja was only sporting defined brows and an orange lipstick that perfectly complemented her outfit.

A second photo from the set showed her holding on to a to-go container of food. While sporting the same outfit as before, Jorja added a black cross-body bag across her torso for her trip to the food establishment. This image appears to be a candid shot, as she is seemingly caught about to take a bite of her food.

The post proved popular with her fans, earning over 299,000 likes and over 2,400 comments. Fans took to the comments section to express their admiration for the singer.

“You’re stepping on necks luv,” wrote a fan.

“Great I’m jealous of a bike,” noted an admirer.

Loading...

Other male fans seemed to be head-over-heels for the stunner.

“l’d walk thirty miles barefoot in shredded glass just to smell a chair u sat in last year,” a third follower told her.

“Just a crumb jorja that all I ask for,” pleaded a fourth Instagram user.

Previously, the singer was seen rocking a duo-colored bikini, as she showed off her figure yet again. This time, she was photographed standing inside a bathroom. She struck a pose with her hands on her head and her elbows facing out. She sported a pink-and-white bikini that showed off her sexy figure. That post also proved popular with her fans, as it earned over 480,000 liked and more than 3,400 comments.