Alex Jones Defends Work Amid Sandy Hook Lawsuit: ‘I’m A Good Person’

InfoWars founder Alex Jones is currently facing a lawsuit from families of the victims of the Sandy Hook shooting, who claim that he pushed conspiracy theories that the shooting was a hoax and are suing for the pain he allegedly caused. During a recent November deposition, Jones was asked by Houston attorney Mark Bankston if he was proud of his coverage of the Sandy Hook tragedy.

“I’m proud of the compendium of my work, not small clips taken out of context,” Jones said.

“And I’m a good person. And I pioneered exposing Epstein 13 years ago, said they’d fly around on aircraft with the Clintons and kidnap children and it’s been proven right.”

The 45-year-old radio show host said that liberals in Austin, Texas — where he resides — sometimes approach him to shake his hand and apologize for doubting him.

“They go, ‘Oh, we’re sorry and we were wrong about you,’ and a bunch of other stuff,’ Jones said.

Bankston asked Jones if he believes he is “in some ways” a “victim.”

“Let’s just say time is running out for the establishment. Epstein didn’t kill himself,” Jones said.

Jones was also pressed about his sources for the claims that the Sandy Hook shooting was a hoax, to which Jones said, “I don’t remember” or “I don’t know.”

According to Bankston, Jones is not taking the lawsuit seriously. Jones’ behavior pressed Bankston to file a motion Thursday along with the depositions. The motion asks state District Judge Scott Jenkins to order a default judgment against the defendants.

“Defendants have been given ample opportunity to take these lawsuits seriously and obey the rule of law,” Bankston wrote in the motion, adding that the defendants continue to stubbornly refuse to “respect the integrity of the proceedings.”

Bankston also suggested that the defendants’ attitude toward the lawsuit has compromised all the evidence related to the case.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Jones’ behavior and conduct at InfoWars has come under scrutiny amid the controversial lawsuit. According to a New York Times op-ed by Josh Owens, a former video editor at InfoWars, the publication decided to report on the possible terrorism in a small Muslim community in rural upstate New York, despite Owens claiming that he found no evidence of such terrorism in the area. Owens claims that the creation of the story involved ignoring facts that did not fit the narrative and fabricating others to create an account that mirrors the fears and prejudices of the InfoWars audience.

Owens also claimed that Jones was often emotionally unpredictable. He noted Jones’ generosity but suggested it was timed to prevent him from leaving his position.