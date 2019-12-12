Donald Trump Considering Adding Controversial Lawyer Alan Dershowitz To Impeachment Team, Report Claims

Donald Trump is considering adding controversial lawyer Alan Dershowitz to his legal team for the impeachment trial that is likely ahead, a report claims.

Trump and top advisers are considering making additions to his legal team for the expected Senate impeachment trial and Dershowitz’s name has come up as a possibility, ABC News reported. Despite a longtime reputation as a supporter of the left, Dershowitz has been a vehement defender of Trump since he took office and repeatedly slammed the impeachment hearings as a sham.

Trump has already called on Dershowitz in other matters. As the report noted, Dershowitz appeared at the White House this week as President Trump signed an executive order on anti-Semitism, and was tapped by the White House to make cable news appearances during the Mueller investigations to defend the president.

Dershowitz has been embroiled in controversy for his ties to the late financier and convicted child sex abuser Jeffrey Epstein. Dershowitz served on Epstein’s legal team for the multiple investigations Epstein faced over the last two decades, and has also been accused of participating in Epstein’s sex rings. Dershowitz was sued by Virginia Giuffre, a woman who said she was recruited by Epstein as a teenager and instructed to have sex with a number of rich and powerful men. She claimed that Dershowitz had sex with her and defamed her.

As CNN reported, Dershowitz vehemently denied the allegations and filed his own lawsuit against Giuffre, claiming that she defamed him and caused emotional distress.

Despite the dark cloud hanging over Dershowitz regarding his connections to Epstein, Trump is reportedly considering bringing in as much legal firepower as he can for the likely trial ahead. Trump’s personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, is facing his own investigation related to his connections to two Ukrainian-born men, Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, who were indicted by federal prosecutors.

Loading...

As Trump shores up his legal team, the president has reportedly adopted a strategy to go after Democrats and the impeachment process itself. As Vanity Fair reported, those close to the White House say Trump has settled on a favored approach when under fire — a full-frontal attack.

“The prevailing view is the Democrats are blowing it,” the source said. “Trump’s feeling is his all-out brawl strategy is working.”

Trump adopted that strategy as the House Judiciary Committee considered articles of impeachment this week, tweeting dozens of times throughout the televised proceedings to attack Democrats and denounce the process as a sham.