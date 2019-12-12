Sommer Ray Bites Into A Peach While Wearing A Sports Bra And Cheeky Boy Shorts

Sommer Ray bit into a peach in the latest photo on her Instagram page while wearing a peach-print sports bra and a matching pair of boy shorts. The fruity ensemble showed off her pert posterior and washboard abs which likely dropped more than a couple of jaws within her large Instagram fanbase. In the snap, Sommer’s auburn-streaked dark-brown hair was swept off to one side and she’s accentuated her eyes with red shadow and dark-liner.

In the caption, Sommer revealed that the post was meant to promote her collaboration with PSD Underwear, a trendy retailer owned by three prominent basketball players and a pro-gamer. The collaboration is already available on the brand’s website but the post informed Sommer’s followers that the line will be launching at Tilly’s in Santa Monica.

The peach-print boy shorts and sports bra are sold separately in the online shop and retail for $20 and $25 respectively.

The Instagram upload attracted close to 300,000 likes and 1,400-plus comments within the first hour after it was posted. But it seemed that most of her fans ignored the caption, since more commenters seemed focused on showering the social media star with compliments than talking about the launch.

“You’re so beautiful,” one fan wrote.

“I’m buying this set just bc you’re the hottest woman I’ve ever seen,” a second fan promised.

A third fan seemed to pour out their heart to the brunette beauty.

“If I had one wish I’d wish to belong to you,” they wrote. ” You’re one of the most beautiful women I’ve ever laid eyes upon.

“A very beautiful female with beautiful looks and beautiful warm heart in life god bless you each day in life,” a fourth fan gushed.

Loading...

This isn’t the first time that Sommer has given her 23.4 million Instagram followers a glimpse at her upcoming underwear collaboration. In a photo that she uploaded three days ago, she’s pictured wearing a sports bra and bikini briefs combo in a print that they’re calling, “Washed Tie Die.” The briefs retail for $18 while the bra sells for $25.

The photo has been liked over 1.5 million times and 1,400-plus Instagram users have commented on it.

Based on the products featured on the website so far, Sommer Ray’s women’s collection for PSD Underwear seems to only include sports bras, boy shorts, and thong and bikini briefs. Besides the peach and tie-dye fabric, each piece is available in a sunflower print, camo print, two tropical prints, and a “Dippin Dots” print. There are also designs for men as they’re selling boxer briefs in each of the fabrics seen in the women’s collection.