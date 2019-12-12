Larsa Pippen Showcases Killer Curves By The Pool In Minuscule String Bikini

Larsa Pippen dazzled her Instagram followers this week with a sizzling new bikini snap that sent temperatures soaring on her page.

The eye-popping new addition to the Real Houswives alum’s account on the social media platform was shared on Thursday, December 12, and was an instant hit with her 1.8 million followers. The photo saw the 45-year-old leaning up against a tall, white life guard’s chair by the pool with golden sun spilling over her incredible figure. The cloudless blue sky and palm trees completed the tropical scene around her that was nothing short of stunning, but it was Larsa herself that captivated the attention of her thousands of fans.

The social media sensation sent pulses racing in a minuscule string bikini that did nothing but favors for her killer curves. The swimwear boasted a variety of colors, as well as what appeared to be a snakeskin pattern — though the distance between Larsa and the camera made it difficult to tell.

Larsa’s itty-bitty two-piece included a skimpy, halter-style top that left very little to the imagination. It featured a plunging neckline and triangle-shaped cups that were hardly enough to contain the babe’s voluptuous assets, leaving plenty of cleavage well on display for her audience to ogle.

On her lower half, the BFF of Kim Kardashian donned a pair of matching bikini bottoms that covered only what was necessary, exposing an ample amount of her bronzed skin. Its daringly cheeky style left her sculpted legs and curvy booty almost completely bare, however, her fans hardly seemed bothered by the NSFW design. The number also featured a thin, string waistband that tied in dainty bows high up on her hips to accentuate her trim waist and flat midsection.

Larsa completed her barely there ensemble with a pair of trendy sunglasses, and wore a white polish on both her finger and toe nails. She wore her honey blond hair down, which she ran her fingers through as the poolside moment was captured.

It wasn’t long before fans of the reality television star began showering her new social media upload with love. It has earned nearly 5,000 likes after just 30 minutes of going live to Instagram — and that number continues to grow by the second. Dozens flock

“Sooo beautiful,” one person wrote.

“Goals for real,” said another.

“Every day I fall more in love with this wonderful woman,” commented a third.

Larsa is far from shy about showing off her hourglass silhouette on social media. Another recent addition to her page saw her showcasing her impressive physique again in a black rhinestone bra and matching pants. The look also proved popular with her fans, who awarded the snap more than 16,000 likes.