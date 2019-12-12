Taraji P. Henson Shares Snap Of Herself In An Ugly Christmas Sweater On Set

Actress Taraji P. Henson surprised her 15 million Instagram followers with a festive update that featured her in seasonal attire on the set of her hit show, Empire. Her adorable dog, K Ball, was by her side, also dressed up in his holiday best.

In the snap, Taraji leaned against a pile of gear with the show’s name on the side of one of the pieces. The ground featured plain beige rugs and a black curtain was visible behind her. Though her surroundings were neutral, Taraji herself was a burst of color in an ugly Christmas sweater.

The actress rocked a forest green sweater that had long sleeves and came to just below her booty, almost turning it into a sweater dress. She paired the green top with black leggings or tights, and some shiny gold boots. The sweater itself was covered with all types of seasonal embellishments. Gold tinsel was wrapped around her arms, crossed her chest, and ran along the hem of the sweater. Small ornaments and holiday embellishments were scattered along the front and the arms and even had functioning lights. Taraji’s hair was down and she wore a red, white, and green hat with a red pom pom on top to complete the ensemble.

Her dog K Ball stood on top of the pile of gear and had on his own red and green outfit. Taraji smiled for the camera and seemed to be having a blast in the festive ensemble. She told her fans in the caption that both she and her dog were styled by Apryl Henson, whose Instagram bio identifies her as “the personal aSISTERant to Taraji P. Henson.”

Taraji’s fans couldn’t get enough of the fun, festive post and it racked up over 171,200 likes within just 22 hours. Even Mariah Carey, the pop star behind the Christmas classic “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” liked the post.

Many of Taraji’s fans took to the comments section to compliment the silly seasonal outfit — and praise her cute dog.

“K Ball is ADORABLE!!!” one follower commented, drawn to her canine companion.

“Screamingggg. Y’all so cute I love it,” another fan said.

“One of my favorite parts to the holiday! Long live ugly/cute Christmas sweaters!!!!!!” a third social media user said who appeared to be feeling her festive vibe.

“Omg, I love that sweater dress! I want one like that to wear to my company Christmas party!” gushed a fourth fan.

Taraji isn’t afraid to have a little fun with her fashion choices, as she has demonstrated before. A few months ago, as The Inquisitr reported, the actress celebrated her 49th birthday with a retro roller-rink party. She shared several snaps of the birthday bash on Instagram, including pictures in which she rocked shiny pink short shorts, a silver tube top, bedazzled fishnet stockings, and roller skates. She even kept the accessories retro, adding fishnet gloves, neon glasses, and a headband.