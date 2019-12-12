JP Rosenbaum Shares Updates After ‘Bachelorette’ Star Receives Stunning Medical Diagnosis

The Bachelorette star JP Rosenbaum is sharing some updates after receiving a rather stunning medical diagnosis a few days ago. This past weekend, Rosenbaum was in the hospital and learned that he has Guillain-Barre syndrome. Now he is back home, but he has a lot of hard work ahead of him.

In his latest Instagram Stories from Wednesday, Rosenbaum shared that it had been a pretty good day. He is home with his wife, former Bachelorette Ashley Hebert, and their two children Ford and Essie.

Rosenbaum is obviously glad to be home, and it appears that he is intent on maintaining a positive attitude. He said that he was able to walk a bit, but quite gingerly and with assistance. He also noted that he had been experiencing a lot of headaches when standing for too long, but it seems those had subsided somewhat.

The Bachelorette star has been undergoing IV treatments and it sounds as if they are helping. However, he is still quite limited in what he is able to do right now. Rosenbaum explained that at the moment he can’t turn a key, manipulate things in his hands, open a bottle, and numerous other things like that.

Rosenbaum also mentioned that at least for now, he also can’t hold his kids much. Despite how difficult that is, he said that there is a lot he can do and he was slated to meet with a neurologist for the first time on Thursday.

The fan-favorite Bachelorette star also shared that he has read every single note he has received from people. He explained that they have meant a lot and he wants to reply to every single one.

Rosenbaum seems a bit surprised by the volume of notes he has received, but he is clearly quite grateful. He detailed that it will take him some time to reply to them all and he asks people to bear with him.

Loading...

The Bachelorette fans probably are not surprised by Rosenbaum’s gratitude and desire to reply to the hundreds of calls, texts, and direct messages he has received. At the same time, everybody would surely collectively urge him to put his health battle and family first. Trying to respond personally to hundreds of notes surely ranks much further down the to-do list in everybody’s minds.

Rosenbaum has promised to keep The Bachelorette fans updated. In fact, he said he might be back on Instagram at some point on Thursday to share details about his neurology appointment.

This battle with Guillain-Barre syndrome is likely to be a tough, complicated road in the days and weeks ahead, but it’s clear that the Rosenbaum family has a lot of support to help them navigate these tough days on the way.