Sara Underwood Looks Smoking Hot In Plaid Mini Dress And Lace-Up Thigh-High Boots

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood shared a sizzling double Instagram update with her 9.2 million followers in which she flaunted her new Fashion Nova finds. Sara has worked with the online retailer several times before and has posted snaps of herself in pieces from their site, including lingerie, shorts, and tops with plunging necklines.

In the first snap of her double update, Sara posed in the doorway of a quaint cabin. The roof was at an angle, and the door that opened in front of her was cut at an angle on top as well. Greenery was visible cloaking the top of the house, and wooden siding underneath a window that contained plants in terracotta pots went along the side of the cabin.

Though the setting was idyllic and filled with natural beauty, Sara’s look was super edgy. The blond bombshell rocked a mini dress in a bold plaid pattern. The dress was strapless and had a unique V-shaped cutout in the middle, which showcased her ample cleavage to perfection. Her hourglass physique was accentuated by the form-fitting dress, and the hem only came a few inches down her thighs.

Her bare legs weren’t totally on display, however, as Sara accessorized with a pair of sexy, black, lace-up, thigh-high boots. She finished off the whole ensemble by pulling her blond hair back, with a few strands left out to frame her face, and added a pop of color to the outfit with her pink lipstick.

While she had a seductive and serious look on her face in the first picture, in the second, Sara cracked a smile. The picture was cropped a bit more closely and allowed fans to get an even better look at Sara’s sizzling outfit.

In the caption of the post, Sara made sure to name the specific Fashion Nova pieces that she wore in the picture and also filled her followers in on the fact that the picture was taken in her “cabin closet.”

Her fans loved the smoking hot update, and the post received over 5,900 likes within just eight minutes. Many of Sara’s fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the look, as the blond beauty asked for their opinions in her caption.

“Always sooooo pretty!” one follower commented.

“I think you are absolutely stunning!!” another fan said.

One follower was really feeling the look, and said, “that outfit is cute and hot at the same time! Love.”

Another follower remarked on how many pieces from the online retailer Sara has shared, and said, “half of cabin land is just storage for all of Sara’s fashionova.”

The blond bombshell frequently shares pictures that showcase both her incredible body and the natural beauty around her. Just a few days ago, as The Inquisitr reported, Sara posted a picture in which she rocked a revealing red swimsuit while taking a shower in her outdoor shower space.