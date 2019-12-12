Blond Bombshell Anna Nystrom Flaunts Curves In Tight White Mini Dress

Blond bombshell Anna Nystrom shared a sizzling selfie with her 8.5 million Instagram followers that she took of herself in a white mini dress.

Though she simply indicated that the photo was taken in Sweden in the geotag of the post, Anna appeared to have taken the snap indoors. She was in a neutral space, with curtains visible to her left. She knelt down on a soft gray rug, and a marble table was visible to her right.

Anna’s hourglass physique was on full display in the neutral mini dress she rocked. Anna’s long, blond locks tumbled down her chest in soft curls and obscured some of the details of the dress, but it appeared to be an off-the-shoulder style. The neckline almost resembled a strapless dress as it stretched across her chest and flaunted some tantalizing cleavage. However, the dress also has semi-sheer sleeves, which fans could see as Anna raised the phone to take the snap.

The front of the dress had a lace-up detail that Anna played with, toying with the white strings and further tantalizing her fans. The dress itself had ruched panels that hugged her curves, and the entire look stopped at above mid-thigh. Anna kept the accessories simple for the ensemble, adding just a pendant necklace and little else. Her cell phone had a marble case on it, which matched her typical pastel and neutral aesthetic. Her makeup was natural, with soft pink lips and neutral shades on her eyes.

Anna didn’t provide much context for the photo, simply adding a heart emoji in lieu of a verbose caption. However, her followers were still thrilled with the Instagram update, and the post received over 23,100 likes within just 29 minutes.

Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the sizzling selfie.

“Just wow,” one follower said.

Another fan got flirtatious and called Anna a “dream wife” in his comment.

“Still such a beautiful woman! Lovely dress dear, sweet and sensual in every way,” another fan said, followed by a string of emoji.

One follower was feeling Anna’s style and commented, “like your dress. Looks Great!”

The stunner from Sweden mixes up her outfits on a regular basis, switching between figure-hugging mini dresses and short skirts and more athletic outfits that showcase her toned physique. She also keeps things casual with jeans every now and then. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, the blond bombshell shared a snap in which she rocked a pair of tight, black jeans and a cleavage-baring nude top.