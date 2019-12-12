Kate Upton Looks Gorgeous In Beachy All-White Ensemble On Instagram

Kate Upton gave her fans a treat on Thursday when she shared a photo of herself on a beach wearing a white swimsuit under a matching button-down cover-up. The cover-up was buttoned at the waist, which helped show off the curves of Kate’s figure. It’s open at the neck as well which gives fans a sliver of a peek at Kate’s decolletage.

In the photo, the model is sitting on a craggy large rock formation and her bare toes are buried in the sand. Her blond hair falls past her shoulders in loose waves that have been swept to one side. Her lips were coated red and her eyes were accentuated with dark shadow liner and mascara. The shared snapshot was a behind-the-scenes glimpse at a photoshoot since you can see the photographer capturing Kate’s beauty.

In the caption, Kate shared a quote by poet Rupi Kaur about the artificial nature of beauty standards. The 27-year-old stunner has become known for being a body positivity advocate so this seems on-brand for her.

The photo attracted over 20,00 likes within the first half-hour after it was posted. In the comments section, fans showered the former Sports Illustrated cover girl with compliments.

“You are gorgeous,” one fan wrote. “Verlander’s a lucky guy.” Kate is married to Justin Verlander, a pitcher for the Houston Astros.”

Another commenter thanked her for being a positive example for young women when it comes to body confidence.

“YOU ROCK!” they wrote. “I’m a Michigan girl with natural curves and what a role model for young women! Rock it!”

But even though the model was clearly at a beach, one commenter made a quip about the fact that she isn’t wearing any pants.

“U should get someone to manufacture u some pants now and then or a sponsor,” they wrote.

But a lot of the comments were positive with lots of emojis used to express admiration for Kate’s beauty.

While Kate didn’t tag the publication in her caption or the photo itself, it appears to be from the model’s Health Magazine cover shoot from earlier this year. Kate posted an unretouched version of the cover image and in it, she posed in front of a rock formation that seems similar to the one pictured in her most recent Instagram upload. In the caption of her previous post, Kate shared a message about natural beauty that echoes her latest post as well.

“We live in a world where we are constantly surrounded by retouching and filters, and we don’t even realize it – it’s become the new norm, creating unrealistic expectations,” she wrote. “That’s why I loved the idea of doing this shoot unretouched…”