‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Kate & Stefano Hit The Sheets, Kayla Meltdown Could Follow

Days of Our Lives spoilers suggest that an epic blow-up could be in store between Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow), Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans), and Stefano DiMera/Steve Johnson (Stephen Nichols).

According to a recent report by Soap Dirt, Kate and Stefano are back in cahoots together. However, Stefano’s got a very different face. Fans have learned that the DiMera villain nicknamed The Phoenix, has risen from the ashes yet again. However, this time around he’s got a brand new body.

Stefano has taken Steve Johnson’s body and is currently hiding out back in Salem. Only a select few people know about Stefano snatching Steve’s body, and Kate is one of them.

Viewers have already seen the sparks between Kate and Stefano flying, and the reports suggests that the pair will hit the sheets in the near future. Of course, when the people of Salem, especially Steve’s former wife Kayla, learn what’s going on there will be high drama and tons of chaos.

Kayla will likely freak out upon learning that Steve is not only back in Salem, but that he’s in a romantic relationship with Kate. In addition, when she finally learns that Stefano has taken over Steve’s body she’ll be furious and heartbroken due to the situation.

Fans know that Kayla is currently in a relationship with Justin Kiriakis (Wally Kurth) now that his wife, Adrienne Kiriakis (Judi Evans) is dead and gone. However, she won’t be able to fight her feeling about Steve, Stefano, and Kate.

In addition, Kate and Stefano were married in the past. The couple tied the knot in a marriage of convenience, but learned to love each other as the days passed. Kate later went on to marry Stefano’s son, Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis) for the same reason as they ran DiMera Enterprises together.

Kate and Stefano may find that they still have very strong feelings for one another, and it will be wild for some fans to watch the characters together now that Stefano has Steve’s beloved face.

It seems possible that Kate and Stefano will become a power couple in Salem yet again, and that they will cause all kinds of chaos together as they rise back into power and look to run the family business, which is currently being controlled by Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) and Chad DiMera (Billy Flynn).

Days of Our Lives fans will see it all go down as the soap opera pushes to the new year with lots of shocking storylines and plot twists in store.