Violet Summers Exudes Flirty Vibes In Lime Green Lingerie On Instagram

Violet Summers shared a new Instagram update today, as she exuded flirty vibes in a lime green lingerie set.

She was seen posing while sitting down, as she spread her legs for the up-and-personal shot. The bra that she wore had a clasp in the front, and featured a lace overlay. Her cleavage was front and center, along with her tiny waist. The bottoms that she wore featured leopard-print at the top, which was interposed on bright blue fabric. The rest of the piece was sheer, lime green lace with floral accents.

Violet glanced down at the camera while pursing her lips seductively. She wore her hair down in a side part, with some of her locks falling down the front of her left shoulder. Her pearl stud earrings peeked through. On the other hand, her makeup was shimmery, including peach eyeshadow and heavy mascara. She kept the attention on her figure, and opted to go without a necklace. Plus, the photo was taken from a low vantage point, which helped to emphasize her curves.

The backdrop was fairly busy, as she appeared to be in a hotel room. There was a white bed behind her. Plus, a large piece of art hung on the wall, along with a flat-screen TV. The art was rectangular, and featured an abstract design with gold yellow accents. The model was likely sitting in front of large windows, as she was well-lit for the shot.

The tags revealed that she was rocking Victoria’s Secret lingerie. Plus, her geotag revealed that she was in Los Angeles.

Fans raved about her good looks in the comments section.

“You have such beautiful eyes,” gushed a follower.

“Love that color on you,” complimented an admirer.

Loading...

“Where laugh factory? Comedy store? My old stomping grounds,” wrote a fan, taking note of the captions.

“Pure goddess,” declared a fourth Instagram user.

Violet enjoyed a comedy show at the Laugh Factory, and gave a shout-out to the comedians. She tagged Michael Lenoci, Ian Edwards, and Chris D’Elia.

In addition, the bombshell shared another lingerie pic from the same room yesterday. This time, she opted for a very sexy number. The bra was made up only of straps, as she sported star-shaped pasties. It had a lace trim, and dual straps. Meanwhile, she sported black bottoms and a pair of fishnet stockings on top. Violet pulled her hair back in a casual hairstyle, and pursed her lips seductively for the shot.