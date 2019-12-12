Colombian Fitness Model Nicole Borda Exposes Perky Derriere In Cheeky Bodysuit

The fitness model left little to the imagination in her risque ensemble.

On Thursday, December 12, Colombian fitness model Nicole Borda shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 1.9 million Instagram followers.

The photos show the 23-year-old striking a variety of poses against a white backdrop. The stunner flaunted her fabulous figure in a long-sleeved, plunging black bodysuit from the clothing brand, PrettyLittleThing. The risque outfit left little to the imagination and put Nicole’s incredible curves on full display. She paired the sultry look with a reindeer antler headband and a dainty choker necklace.

The brunette bombshell styled her luscious locks in a sleek middle part, giving her additional glamour. She enhanced her natural beauty with minimal makeup, an application that included subtle contour, winged eyeliner, and a light coat of mascara. Her nails were also perfectly manicured and painted white.

In the first image, Nicole faced away from the camera, showing off her perky derriere in the cheeky ensemble. For the following photo, the Instagram influencer altered her position by turning her body slightly. She smiled sweetly as she pulled up the bottom of her bodysuit. The final picture shows the model standing with her shoulders back, while playing with strands of her hair.

In the caption, Nicole expressed appreciation for her followers. She also provided additional advertisement for PrettyLittleThing.

The post appears to be a fan favorite, as it quickly racked up more than 40,000 likes. Many of her admirers also took the time to shower the stunner with compliments. While some simply left heart emoji in the comments section, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Absolutely stunning,” gushed a fan, adding a string of heart-eye and fire emoji to the comment.

“Most beautiful woman I’ve ever seen,” wrote a different devotee.

“If a thousand painters worked for a thousand years, they could not create a work of art as beautiful as you,” added another commenter.

“Omg it [is] so adorable and sexy at the same time. Dimples get me every time @nicoleborda,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

The social media star graciously responded to some of the comments, thanking her dedicated followers for their kind words.

As fans are aware, the beauty has a tendency to upload tantalizing posts on social media. Recently, Nicole drove fans wild by posting a particularly provocative photo, in which she wore a black vinyl bikini manufactured by the company Oh Polly. The picture has been liked over 91,000 times since it was uploaded.