Kara Del Toro Stuns In Lingerie & Poses With A Newspaper On A Bed

Kara Del Toro shared a series of three new photos in an Instagram update today. She stunned in white lingerie and was seen posing with a newspaper.

The bra she wore featured daisy-like floral accents on her chest. There were also jagged lace edges along her chest, while her left strap fell down her arm. On the other hand, her bottoms were basic with no frills. It had a low-rise cut and appeared to be brief-style bottoms. In addition, the model wore a white satin shirt that also fell down her arm.

Kara accessorized with a couple of long necklaces with a circular charm. One was longer than the other and fell into her cleavage. She also wore small hoop and stud earrings. Her makeup made her skin glow, while metallic pink eye shadow added a pop of color. She also sported pink lipstick. She wore her hair down in a heavy right part, giving off a casual yet glam vibe.

In all three photos, the bombshell was seen on top of a bed with white sheets. She also held a newspaper in her hand and struck several poses.

The first photo was a close-up image of Kara from her waist up. She held the paper in her hand, which obscured the right side of her face. She was seen peering through to the camera with a smile on her face.

A second photo was a more zoomed-out shot, showing the blonde holding the newspaper high into the air. Meanwhile, she let her left leg dangle over the side of the bed, while bending her other foot toward her body.

The final photo was similar to the second image, as she changed her pose by placing the newspaper right under her eyes. There was a mirror in the backdrop that revealed that she was sitting in front of large windows with light streaming in.

Fans flooded the comments section with compliments for the model.

“Ur absolutely stunning sweetheart mwaa keep smiling beautiful,” gushed an admirer.

“I love these shots! The bokeh,” declared a fan.

Others responded to the captions.

“Me, but shhh don’t tell anyone ;-)” wrote a follower.

“The comic strip was made just for you,” said a fourth Instagram user.

