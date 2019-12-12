Donald Trump Celebrates MMA Fighter Who Offered A ‘Whooping’ To Anyone The President Wants

MMA fighter Bryce Mitchell nabbed a UFC win on Sunday, and during his post-battle speech, he thanked God, his family, and threatened to beat up anyone President Donald Trump wants “for free.” In response to the message, Trump used the opportunity to go after the Antifa movement, cheering Bryce “Thug Nasty” Mitchell for his promise.

According to Mediaite, Trump posted a message to his social media on Thursday praising the fighter’s comments and cheering Colby Covington, another MMA fighter who has expressed support for the president.

“ANTIFA will not be going after Bryce or @ColbyCovMMA anytime soon,” he said. “They much prefer people who can’t fight back!”

While Mitchell hasn’t yet met the president, and Trump doesn’t appear to be taking him up on his offer, the president has met with Covington. The MMA champ took pictures at the White House with the president and also took the time to meet the president’s sons Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump.

“Like @POTUS @realDonaldTrump always says: Promises made. Promises kept. Pleasure to finally meet you Mr. President. Thank you for always putting America first!” the fighter captioned a picture showing him standing next to Trump, who holds the MMA championship belt over his shoulder while giving the camera a thumbs-up.

Covington also expressed support for Trump Jr.’s new book Triggered, which he says offends every “lib on the planet.”

“@DonaldJTrumpJr couldn’t have picked a better title for his new book! All I had to do was crack this bad boy open at my press conference and it melted every snowflake in NYC! Let’s ‘Trigger’ every lib on the planet and make this a NYT best seller!” he wrote.

Loading...

Mitchell, on the other hand, says that he hopes to dine with the president after his big win, according to MMA Fighting. Mitchell recounted the moves that he used to win his match and told reporters that he was motivated by his family and the people that he loves when he was asked about his shoutout to Trump.

He said that he couldn’t resist giving his “boy” Trump a shoutout since he was in the area and right down the street from the White House and offered to treat the president to a meal. He then reiterated that he had told the president during his speech after winning that he was willing to help with “whooping” any politician the president wants to be handled, and he’d do it “for free.”