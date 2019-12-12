British Scrap Dealer Cuts Open Old Safe, Finds £20,000 ($26,000) In Old Coins, Bills Inside

The dealer will donate the money to charity.

A British scrapyard cut open an old safe and found £20,000 ($26,000) in old — but still good — coins and bills inside, BBC News reports. The scrap dealer plans to donate the money to charity.

David Dodds is the managing director of Sackers, a scrapyard and scrap metal dealer in Ipswich, about 90 miles northeast of London. He has a theory about how the safe full of money came to be in his possession.

“The suspicion is it could have been an old factory that was due for demolition and it was in the corner of their offices. When it’s demolished then all the scrap goes into the bin, comes into the works and then we treat it,” he said.

Dodds further says, via The Ipswich Star, that lots of safes come through his business, but it’s exceptionally rare for anything to be found inside, much less anything valuable.

Nevertheless, back in April, his crew opened up four safes that had wound up in their scrapyard. Three, not unexpectedly, contained nothing at all. The fourth one, however, contained a huge cash haul. Specifically, it contained £20,000 in notes and coins.

Many of the bills were damaged from water that had seeped in over the years. Similarly, much of it was so old that it is no longer considered legal tender in Britain, although it can, and will, be exchanged for more modern money. Some of it was of recent-enough vintage that it’s still good.

stux

The money then went into police custody, for a couple of reasons. For one, the police wanted to see if it was somehow the proceeds of a crime. For another, they wanted to give anyone who could be the money’s rightful owner a chance to make their case and claim it.

At least one person tried to convince the police the money was theirs, but “within about 30 nanoseconds” authorities realized the person had no case.

Loading...

After a few months, a court determined that the money rightfully belongs to the scrapyard. However, Dodds won’t be keeping the money, but rather, he’ll be donating it to two hospitals: East Anglian Children’s Hospiceand St Elizabeth Hospice — that is, once the Bank of England has converted the old notes to legal tender.

“We wanted to give the money to somewhere local so it could really make a difference,” said Helen Crapnell, marketing manager at Sackers.

As reported at the time by The Inquisitr, back in June a tourist visited a small Canadian museum that had been in possession of a safe for decades, unable to open it and letting tourists take a crack at it. The tourist was able to open it on the first try. Unfortunately, the only things in the safe were a handful of receipts and an old notebook.